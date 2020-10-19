It's the time of year again when throwing on a full-on coat feels a little extreme, but a denim jacket or raincoat just won't cut it. This is the time for leathers, puffers, and the newest addition to the outerwear crew: the quilted jacket. Yep, quilted jackets perfect for the autumn months have been popping up all over the internet and on the high street — and they're no longer just for country walks and pints at the pub.

The new era of quilted jackets are super chic and fashion-forward, and have new features such as round necklines and belt fastenings. They come in all sorts of colours too; the classic khaki and black styles are of course everywhere, but so are cool white hues, brights, and bolds.

You don't have to spend a bunch of cash either; most on the high street are well under £100, with some even only setting you back around £30. The affordable price tag makes sense when you consider that these are mostly lightweight styles, which can be layered as the cold weather begins to pick up and it's time to grab your coat, woolly scarf and hat. In the mean time, these eight designs will work perfectly on their own.