Halloween is almost here — can you believe it? And before the eventful weekend rolls around, you want to get a head start on planning the perfect costume for the event, Zoom party, trick-or-treat babysitting job, on your calendar. First on your agenda? Coming up with an idea. If you’re stumped on what to be this year, and a ‘Squid Games’ character is not an option, why not draw inspiration from your own wardrobe? Everyone is currently emulating ’90s fashion for everyday wear, and the decade has plenty of inspiration for costumes as well.

Whether you pull from a TV series, a cartoon, or a pop star, there are some great costumes from that bygone era: Dionne from Clueless, Daria, and Aaliyah, to be specific.

The best part? Each costume can be expertly crafted with either items you already own, or pieces you can wear on the regular long after All Hallow’s Eve has passed. A plaid skirt suit? Daria’s iconic pleated mini? Aaliyah’s red sweatsuit? Yes, yes, and yes.

Ahead, find the best ‘90s Halloween costumes you need to try for 2021. And with October 31 falling on a Sunday this year, there’s sure to be a whole weekend full of spooky festivities, so you might even want to try them all.

Clueless Costume Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images Channel your favorite ’90s best friend, Dionne from Clueless, in a plaid skirt set you can wear again and again. With her white and black hat, red top, and old school phone, you’ll be instantly recognizable. Even better? Find a Cher and make it a fun group costume.

Clueless Costume Noelle Houndstooth Pattern Wool Coat with Removable Raccoon Fur Collar Dawn Levy $795 View product Nail Dionne’s black-and-white printed look with a coat instead of a blazer. The textured collar here adds a fun, playful detail.

Clueless Costume Graphic Softness Skirt in Black and White Pepita DOROTHEE SCHUMACHER $650 View product Finish the look with a zippered skirt that will look chic worn with the costume or by itself with a black turtleneck.

Clueless Costume B&C Womens/Ladies Set-in Sweatshirt (Red) B&C $27.99 $20.95 View product Copy Dionne’s iconic pop of red with a sweater in the bright hue. Wear the coat open or draped over your shoulders to give the full effect.

Clueless Costume Beechfield Unisex Fedora Hat (White/Black) Beechfield $19.99 $14.70 View product Dionne’s hat was iconic, from the black and white colors to the red flower. Try a more wearable version with this fedora and add a red flower to the mix for extra flair.

Clueless Costume Maison Michel Kat Felt Hat Maison Michel $718 View product If you want to go all out, splurge on a wide-brimmed black and white hat that will ensure all eyes are on you at the party and wherever else you choose to wear it.

Daria Costume MTV Embrace suburban high school style at its best in the ’90s, via the classic MTV character Daria. Whether you watched the show religiously at the time or not, the jaded cynic of Daria is a definite must when it comes to Halloween costumes from the 1990s.

Daria Costume Pleated Wrap Mini Skirt aaizél $410 $164 View product Have fun with your pleated skirt by going asymmetric with this playful wrap mini.

Daria Costume Amalfi Tank Top Favorite Daughter $98 View product No need to get fancy with your top, just look for that pop of bright orange color.

Daria Costume Houston Blazer - Army Green Of Mercer $94 View product Make sure to layer a deep green blazer on top and this fun option will look just as stylish with denim once Halloween is over.

Daria Costume Cabria Lug-Sole Suede Combat Boot Vince Shoes $395 View product Who can forget Daria’s signature combat boots? Go for a black pair that will go with everything in your wardrobe, from dresses to denim to Daria’s mini skirt.

Aaliyah Costume Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though there are plenty of imitators, Aaliyah’s signature style is still one-of-a-kind. She paired flirty going-out tops with oversize menswear for a contrast that is still emulated across the globe. Add her iconic swoop hairstyle and your costume will be an immediate hit.

Aaliyah Costume Iconic Triangle Bikini Top La Perla $175 View product Start with the bikini tops Aaliyah adored, choosing a red version you can mix and match with other bottoms once summer hits.

Aaliyah Costume SOLS Unisex Surf Windbreaker Lightweight Jacket (Red) SOLS $25.99 $19.70 View product Throw on a windbreaker but be sure to open it so your bikini top is on full display and remember: the baggier, the better.

Aaliyah Costume Doro Leg Joggers in Tango Red/White Golden Goose $270 View product Finish off the look with red joggers worn low around the waist. Bonus points if you add some black logo boxers underneath.