Rihanna Got A Modern Take On The '90s-Style Mullet & It Looks So Good

It's easy to associate the mullet hairstyle with Billy Ray Cyrus circa 1992, but the cut is making a major comeback in 2021. The proof? Just look to Rihanna's mullet, which proves that not only is the style back, but it's seriously chic.

The hairstyle, which features shorter strands in the front and longer hair in the back, has become the breakout 'do of the year. Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, and Maisie Williams have recently rocked the cut, and RiRi is the latest to show just how stylish mullets can be. In a recent Instagram post, the musician and entrepreneur gives fans an early Valentine's Day treat as she dances around in Savage X Fenty lingerie with her hair in full view. Rihanna's take on the cut features baby bangs and a voluminous pixie in the front with straight hair in the back that falls just past her shoulders.

This isn't the first time RiRi has worn the style. Back in 2013, she rocked a multi-layered mullet with shaved sides. People took notice of the trend again when Rihanna appeared with it back in December — first while promoting Fenty Skin's introduction to Sephora, then again while on vacation in Barbados.

It's not just celebrities that love the hairstyle, either. Top stylists have predicted the mullet to have a major comeback this year, and point to the cut's versatility and low maintenance styling as star features. To try it out yourself, experts recommend going with lots of layers for extra texture and a more lived-in feel.

With a style icon as big as Rihanna rocking a mullet, get ready to see the '90s-style hair trend everywhere.