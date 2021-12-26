Though it feels like the summer just ended, it’s now time to start after Christmas shopping. Whether you’re planning to get a little bit of cash in your stocking, waiting for a bonus, or simply want to stock up on some much-needed essentials at a discount, you know that the After Christmas sales in 2021 from big box and small independent companies alike are not to be missed.

In fact, they sometimes give Black Friday a run for its money, as many brands have reached the end of the season and simply want to get rid of their old stock to make room for new inventory. The best part is you’ve been playing the waiting game and you’re ready to pounce on some pieces from that long list of yours — right after Santa has climbed back up the chimney.

Even if you don’t have a growing list, why not wait until Boxing Day to pick up that sequin NYE dress, the jeans you’ve been meaning to replace, or that splurge-worthy winter coat that looks a whole lot more appealing when the prices have been lowered?

Ahead, find the growing list of after Christmas sales that you’re going to need to check out. And, of course, exactly what you should buy from each and every one.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Everlane After Christmas Sale The Oversized Alpaca Cardigan Everlane Size XXS-XL $140 See on Everlane Beginning on December 24 and lasting through December 31, Everlane will be offering up to 60% all your favorite items.

Girlfriend Collective After Christmas Sale Serenity Cropped Recycled Puffer Girlfriend Collective Size XXS-6XL $169 See on Girlfriend Collective From December 26 to December 31, your favorite activewear brand will be offering up to 40% site-wide.

Rothy’s After Christmas Sale The Point Flats Rothy's Size 5-13 $145 $85 See on Rothy's Rothy's is currently running their Archive Event sale, offering steep discounts on extra inventory until supplies run out. Enjoy 40% off bestsellers like Meghan Markle’s go-to flats in various prints and colors.

Madewell After Christmas Sale Alicia Long-Sleeve Scoopneck Midi Dress Madewell Size 00-12 $108 See on Madewell Get an extra 30% off sale items using code BYE2021 in Madewell stores or at madewell.com from December 25 to January 3.

Nordstrom After Christmas Sale & Other Stories Pointelle Wool & Alpaca Cardigan Nordstrom Size XS-L $99 See on Nordstrom Nordstrom’s Boxing Day sale will begin on December 24 and run through January 2, with steep discounts category-wide.

Target After Christmas Sale Wild Fable High-Rise Sweatpants Target Size XS-4X $18 See on Target All Christmas merch will be slashed at Target, beginning the day after the holiday.