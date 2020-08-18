For most people, August fashion can be particularly bleak. It’s hot, you’re generally uncomfortable, and “dressing up” looks like whatever is breathable enough to walk in without turning into a pool of sweat. But brighter — and much more stylish — days are ahead because fall will be here soon. And at the top of our fall fashion mood board is the FW 2020 collection from Alexander McQueen, which features an array of ultra chic looks, from structured suits to cozy knit dresses to voluminous gowns.

The British fashion house released its official campaign for the collection earlier this week, showcasing the strong-yet-elegant pieces in a round of imagery that — in the middle of so much societal upheaval — feels refreshingly dreamlike. Models Anok Yai, Sora Choi, and Jill Kortleve star in the campaign, which was set in a breezy wheatgrass field and photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth.

The collection made its runway debut in Paris last March, just as the coronavirus pandemic was beginning to spread across the globe. Back then, the label’s creative director, Sarah Burton, revealed that she was questioning what to “talk about” during such an uncertain moment.

“What do you talk about in a time when there’s so much noise?” she told Vogue. “I wanted this collection to be really grounded, bold, and heroic. I feel like you need to be heroic.”

Burton shared that a recent trip to Wales had been the main inspiration for this collection, and that she used upcycled wool flannels from prior McQueen seasons for some of the looks. Another key theme for Burton was the traditional Welsh love spoon, which is carved from a single piece of wood. The designer built upon the concepts of love and eternity by weaving in romantic elements like bows, lace, and embroidery throughout the collection.