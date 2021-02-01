The $16 CeraVe Product Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Obsessed With

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is no stranger to a beauty moment. Her red lip is now iconic, and she has spilled the beans on her skin care and makeup choices for fans. Now, she's dropping some affordable must-haves. On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez revealed her favorite drugstore skin care items, and they're so affordable.

Journalist Lisa Guerrero took to the social media platform to express her respect for AOC and get the scoop on her skin care as well. In her tweet, Guerrero says the representative from New York is "compassionate, articulate and brilliant," before going on to ask what moisturizer she uses. Ocasio-Cortez was kind enough to oblige. In her response, she thanks Guerrero for the compliment before explaining that she has been using new drugstore skin care. According to AOC, CeraVe's vitamin C serum is one of her latest loves — she calls it "legit" — and when it comes to makeup, she's been using the brand's tinted sunscreen.

The vitamin C serum currently retails for just under $16 on Amazon and is designed to help brighten skin, fight against inflammatory free radical damage, and even skin tone. Plus, CeraVe says it's suitable for all skin types — even sensitive skin.

No skin care routine is complete without sunscreen (seriously, you should be wearing sunscreen), and according to her tweet, AOC opts for the same brand's tinted mineral sunscreen. Good news for those with sensitive skin: Mineral sunscreens are better for you. The CeraVe sunscreen uses zinc oxide or titanium oxide, which are less likely to cause irritation than a chemical option. Like the vitamin C, this product is under $20.

But this isn't the first time that Ocasio-Cortez has spilled some beauty secrets. During her appearance at the Democratic National Convention back in August, she wore a dusty mauve lipstick that perfectly matched her dress, and fans were dying to know what it was. AOC revealed it as Tarte's Lippie Lingerie Matte Tint in the shade Envy. In 2019, she spilled all the details on her then skin care routine explaining the order she applies her products and what ingredients are important to her. At the time, she didn't give products (she stated she didn't want the moment to seem like product placement), but now, thanks to her latest Twitter exchange, you have a few affordable options that are AOC approved.