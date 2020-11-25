What 3 Indie Brands Are Doing Instead Of Black Friday Sales

When it comes to Black Friday, it’s not all about deep discounts. At least, that’s what some indie brands are setting out to prove. With the exponential rise of consumerism, Black Friday is arguably one of the largest shopping days of the year — and a major culprit when it comes to over-production. Perhaps it’s time to take a step back and try a different approach this year. Enter Alternative Black Friday.

Indie brands are coming up with ways to participate in Black Friday without contributing to a culture of consumerism. From planting trees to creating jobs in small villages of third-world countries, brands are giving back and investing in the environment and well being of others, rather than simply driving sales and revenue.

The Alternative Black Friday movement began with REI, who shut down on Black Friday while still paying employees for the day. In its stead, they promoted their #OptOutside campaign encouraging people to enjoy the great outdoors instead of shopping in-store or at their computers.

Since then, the movement is growing in popularity among indie brands like The Series and Come Back As A Flower with options for participating in Black Friday in a more ethical way. Read on for 3 brands joining the Alternative Black Friday Movement, ahead.

1 Come Back As A Flower Tie-Dye Sweatshirt Come Back As A Flower x Seed $0 See on Instagram Come Back As A Flower and Seed have partnered this holiday season on a sweatshirt that costs $0, meaning it cannot be bought, it must be earned. It centers around an at-home science class that can be found on Instagram, through which the consumer will learn about the connection between humans and the environment in a 6-day digital event. After completing the course, users will receive a limited-edition, sustainable sweatshirt from CBAAF + Seed for free.

2 Dagsmejan Sleep Shorts Dagsmejan Sizes XS-2XL $80 See on Dagsmejan Dagsmejan is going to be planting one tree for every order placed on Black Friday through Cyber Monday in partnership with the Eden Reforestation Project, which is a non-profit that hires local villagers to plant trees, helping the environment and creating jobs at the same time.