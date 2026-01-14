Some style stars are loyal to brands; others pledge allegiance to their designers. One such creative who has amassed famous loyalists is Alessandro Michele. Celebs like Dakota Johnson, Elle Fanning, and Lana Del Rey have followed him from his days at Gucci to his new post at Valentino. (Johnson even went from being the face of Gucci’s Jackie 1961 bag to switching endorsement contracts.) And it looks like Michele’s designs have gained a new A-list fan: Amanda Seyfried.

Over the past few months, the Mamma Mia! alum’s appearances have been chronicled on best-dressed lists, many of them in Michele’s Valentino. She wore the label to the 16th Governors Awards in November, the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards, and even on the January cover of Vogue. On Tuesday, Jan. 13, she hit up The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and continued her style streak in a bow-clad, feathery mini from the Italian powerhouse.

Amanda’s Bow-Clad Cutout Dress

The Housemaid actor pulled up to the talk show’s New York studio in a little black dress that was frilly and sparkly. The silhouette was straightforward: a sleeved shift dress that hit just above the knees. That plus the neutral color are as far as simplicity goes.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The piece was crafted entirely in velvet, immediately giving it a luxe feel. Meanwhile, the feather trim along the hem added texture and a splash of whimsy.

Nothing, however, was as splashy as the number’s plunging neckline — a narrow but deep dip that slid past her chest — lined with the most coquettish of details. Three crystal-embellished ribbons in a contrasting cream hue were arranged along the neckline, the topmost one connecting to her bib-like collar.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

She completed the look with timeless pointed-toe pumps (also in black), the simplest and tiniest gold hoop earrings, a silver watch, and rings. As for her beauty look, she swiped pink-tinted shadow across her eyelids and employed the same color on her lips.

She Loves A Beribboned Look

The actor’s most recent wardrobe choices prove she can’t resist anything Valentino, especially when it’s decked out with a bow. At the 16th Governors Awards in November, she rocked a similarly feathered-and-beribboned formula with her polka-dotted off-the-shoulder dress.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Nearly two months later, to attend the Critics’ Choice Awards, Seyfried wore another bow-accented Valentino gown. It featured a strapless black torso with subtle peplum wings, a fuchsia ribbon, and an ultra-light baby pink skirt.

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A new partnership to watch out for.