Amazon Prime Day is here and the fashion deals are firey-hot. The unofficial Christmas in July (or more accurately, Black Friday in July) has customers stocking their carts early. Deals began as early as June 21, ahead of the official sale, which stretches from July 12-13. Though Amazon is known for its savings on tech, don’t sleep on the clothing deals that are popping up during the Prime Day sales.

Amazon has been trying to up its fashion game, particularly with The Drop — a trend based pop-up that collaborates with influencers, offering their favorite items for 30 hours after dropping. The Drop has had some pretty major collaborations, including body positive advocate and designer Essie Golden, style influencer Kellie Brown of @itsmekellieb, and R&B musician HER. Don’t fret if you miss the 30 hour window, Staples by The Drop are always available and you can save up to 30% during Prime Day on their products.

Though you may be trying to get your holiday shopping done early (same, tbh), save some room in your cart for yourself. Check out (heh) some of the top-rated plus-size clothing items to snag during Prime Day, including some from The Drop, Levi’s, Core 10, and more.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Women's Plus Size Active Stretch Capri Amazon Size 1X-5X $36 $14.98 See on Amazon At $11 off, y’all better hop on this deal. Reviewers are raving about these leggings, saying: “[I’m] 5ft 7, 280lbs and I got the 3x. The pants were very comfortable. They were stretchy enough to still fit well if I lose some weight. I liked these pants so much that bought 2 more pair!.”

2 Women's Plus Size Fishnet Bikini Set Amazon Size L-3XL $29.99 $20.99 See on Amazon With trendy mesh detail and a super-stretch fit, reviewers say this suit fits any body type. “BADDIE ALERT! Fits perfect! Stretchy and covers love handles. The bottoms fit perfectly. I got a 3x plus. I love it,” one customer wrote.

3 Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket Amazon Size 1X-4X $89.50 $51.09 See on Amazon Behold: the perfect trucker jacket. This jacket has thousands of 5-star ratings and comes in both straight sizes and plus-sizes. One review reads: “This jacket is literally EXACTLY what I wanted. The proportions are perfect, hits just above hip, just below waist. Very flattering, very fashionable. Def recommend this jacket!”

4 The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress Amazon Size XXS-5X $59.90 $41.90 See on Amazon Yes, it’s chic, classic, and has a solid 4.2-star rating, but it also has pockets. Top-tier. “I bought two colors of this dress on a whim,” one shopper wrote. “I meant to only keep one color, but I need them both! Looks great on, no bra (I’m a 32B), and it has pockets. The trifecta!! Buy it all ready!!”

5 Plus Size Spaghetti Strap Bralette Top Amazon Size 1X-4X $29.99 $21.99 See on Amazon A bralette and a top all in one — and at $8 off. “I'm 5'2, 250 lbs and I got the 3x and it's literally perfect in every single way. I thought I'd never be able to find a crop top for my body type but, this one is PERFECT! It is just tight enough to hold everything in, I will definitely buy more,” wrote a customer.

6 Plus Size Denim Shorts Raw Hem Amazon Size 12-26 $29.99 $25.99 See on Amazon PSA: reviewers want you to “buy these freaking shorts,” due to their comfort and chafe-banishing length. “These are FOR SURE my favorite pair of shorts. They are just long enough that your thighs don’t rub. The fabric doesn’t ride up and they are the perfect length esp for someone who has a bigger butt like me. The don’t cut into your stomach either.”

7 Women's Maxi Button Down Shirt Dress Amazon Size M-4XL $62.99 $48.99 See on Amazon This classic LBD boasts almost three thousand 5-star reviews, one of which reads: “My husband complimented the dress ALL day. It lent just enough class & sophistication with sexy & modest wrapped in one. If you pick this dress, you really can’t go wrong even with large busts as I have.”

8 The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt Amazon Size XXS-5X $44.90 $31.50 See on Amazon Be prepared to order multiple colors of this “silky and smooth” midi skirt if the reviews are any indication. “Love this skirt! It became a staple in my closet and I’m not one to wear colours.” The writer continued, saying that they “got so many compliments. The band doesn’t dig in and doesn’t look awkward. I can’t wait to get it in different colours.”

9 Women's Plus Size Joggers Amazon Size 1X-5X $36.99 $29.59 See on Amazon Happy shoppers report that these printed pants “fit great” and “are super comfy” for their $30 price tag. “These are the BEST joggers I have ever had — just purchased a second pair. I get stopped constantly when I wear them out. I am 65 years old and not skinny for sure. They make me feel young and fresh again,” said one reviewer.

10 Core 10 Women's Motion Tech Fleece Fitted Bomber Full-Zip Jacket Amazon Size XS-3X $45.90 $20.78 See on Amazon At 4.4 stars, you can bet this jacket is worth the price. One reviewer (who reports they were wearing the jacket as they wrote) calls this $21 number “a nicer looking sweat jacket that looks good on casual days.”

11 The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress Amazon Size XXS-5X $49.90 $34.50 See on Amazon One glance at the reviews and one thing is clear: this is the slip dress to end all slip dresses. This “big booty” wearer said: “I’ve been wanting a slip dress for a while but the way my curves are set up it was not happening. This is perfect to dress up or down has some stretch to it. This 10/10 big booty, big hips approved. For reference im 5”3 250 most of my weight is on my bottom.”

12 Plus Size Waterproof Windbreaker Amazon Size XL-5XL $36.99 $29.59 See on Amazon For a perfect lightweight jacket for every occasion, this baby is sure to be your go-to. One review says: “Great buy, 100% recommend this jacket. Purchased a 3X, usually wear a 18-20 top, but I have large upper arms and chest. Can't go wrong with this jacket!”