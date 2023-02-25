Finding shoes that have features for comfort and foot health usually found only on high-end brands — like breathable materials, contoured arch support, and shock-absorbing insoles — can be challenging when you’re trying to keep the cost down. A poorly made pair may look like they have great cushioning but leave you with sore feet. Bustle reached out to several podiatrists to get the lowdown on how to choose shoes with an under-$45 price tag without sacrificing quality and comfort. The bonus? They’re all available on Amazon, and there are options for running, hiking, standing for long periods, and walking.

1 A Pair Of Podiatrist-Recommended Sneakers With Over 23,000 5-Star Reviews DOUSSPRT Walking Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon Dr. Asim Qureshi, DPM, offers a direct recommendation for these slip-on air-cushioned sneakers because “it's important to choose shoes that fit well, provide adequate support, and have enough cushioning to absorb shock." Packed with air cushions, the two-inch tall outsole creates a supportive buffer beneath your feet. They’re available in a range of colors including pink, purple, red, and blue, and neutrals like gray and black. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5.5–11

2 These Expert-Recommended Lightweight Walking Shoes Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon Qureshi recommends these walking shoes because they have "a slip-on design for easy on and off and a cushioned insole for added comfort. [They are] also very lightweight, making [them] a great option for people who do a lot of walking or standing." The 35 different patterns and colors offer an option you can wear with any outfit. They're lightweight enough for travel and durable enough for your next walk. Available styles: 35

Available sizes: 5–13, including wide sizes

3 A Pair Of Podiatrist-Recommended Sneakers For Long Walks Vionic Brisk Vayda Slip-on Amazon $40 See On Amazon Jacqueline Sutera, DPM, says that these colorful sneakers have "arch support and cushioning for longer periods of walking and standing.” They have high padding around the ankle and a chunky sole with EVA foam inside. The sole’s flexibility allows them to curve with your foot, and because they don’t have laces, they’re easy to slip into or out of. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5–12, including wide sizes

4 These Sporty Slip-Ons With Cushioned Insoles adidas Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoes $35 See On Amazon Dr. Bruce Pinker, a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon in New York City, recommends “a cushioned insole to provide support” to maximize comfort. These adidas slip-on sneakers feature a Cloudfoam midsole that makes it feel like you’re walking on air by minimizing shock with each step. The slip-on design and sock-like textile uppers create a snug fit and let the skin breathe. Available styles: 39

Available sizes: 5–12

5 These Pretty Ballet Flats With A Surprising Amount Of Cushioning Fracora Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon For a stylish pick that will still absorb shock, grab a pair of these pretty ballet flats that feature a cushy memory foam insole. The vegan leather uppers are perforated, forming an eyelet floral design that keeps feet cool and well-ventilated. And because they’re so lightweight, you’ll be able to wear them for longer periods — making them perfect for a full workday or a night out. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 5–11

6 These Reliable Running Shoes From A Podiatrist-Recommended Brand ASICS Gel-Contend Running Shoes Amazon $35 See On Amazon Dr. Bradley Schaeffer, DPM, deems ASICS “a tried-and-true brand of athletic shoes.” He says that they have plenty of great lightweight options, like these running sneakers that offer good support while exercising. This pair is made with gel technology to provide excellent shock absorption so that your joints are protected. Meanwhile, the multi-directional mesh upper improves ventilation and flexibility. Available styles: 20

Available sizes: 5–13

7 A Comfy Pair Of Slip-Ons That Come In Over 40 Different Colors Vionic Beach Malibu Slip On Amazon $36 See On Amazon Sutera says that the “Vionic Beach collection [is made up of] casual sneakers with [...] comfort technology built in,” and these slip-ons are just one of the designs with a raw-cut top hem that contributes to its laidback feel. They have a deep heel cup, great forefoot cushioning, and comfortable arch support that will make you want to wear them every day. Plus, they come in 46 colors. Available styles: 46

Available sizes: 5–12, including wide sizes

8 These Low-Top Sneakers With Orthotic Insoles Vionic Beach Pismo Casual Shoes Amazon $39 See On Amazon Sutera mentioned that there are a few pairs in the Beach collection that are “perfect for daily use” and these low-top sneakers are another example. They have the same three-zone comfort that brings support to every part of the foot and they also feature a canvas upper so that your feet can breathe. They have durable stretch laces and a rubber outsole for stability. Available styles: 47

Available sizes: 5–12 Wide

9 These Lace-Up Sneakers Perfect For Everyday Use Vionic Beach Stinson Casual Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon These lace-up sneakers are also in the Beach collection. Unlike the other two, their top hem is neatly stitched, making them slightly dressier. Like the pairs above, they feature the same great vegan materials and have the same comfortable orthotic insoles to bring the ultimate amount of cushioning to every step. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 5–10

10 A Pair Of Sneakers With Foam Cushioned Midsoles & Sturdy Soles New Balance Dynasoft Nergize V3 Cross Trainers Amazon $32 See On Amazon For well-balanced and comfortable shoes, Schaeffer says that “sturdy soles, proper arch support, and the right amount of cushioning are key elements for comfort and good foot health.” These New Balance sneakers have a foam that forms a cushioned midsole, breathable uppers, and a durable rubber outsole with plenty of traction. Plus, they come in enough colors to go with every outfit. Available styles: 19

Available sizes: 5–12, including wide sizes

11 These Cushy Sneakers With An EVA Midsole Reebok Princess Sneakers Amazon $37 See On Amazon Pinker says that “a well-designed midsole, often composed of ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), [...] assists with shock absorption and cushioning" and that’s exactly what makes these faux leather sneakers so comfy. While the center of the shoe softens the blow of each step by absorbing shock, the interior is lined with a terry cloth that absorbs moisture. So even after a long day, you’ll be left feeling cool and dry. And because there are so many color options, you can pick up a pair for every season. Available styles: 41

Available sizes: 4–13

12 These Canvas Loafers With A Built-In Arch Support Pillow Skechers Bobs Plush-Peace & Love Ballet Flat Amazon $30 See On Amazon "Arch support (medially) can be beneficial in promoting foot comfort, which can be built into the insole of a sneaker or shoe,” Pinker explains. These canvas loafers have an arch pillow built into the insole and a memory foam footbed that makes them just as protective and comfortable as your favorite pair of sneakers. Plus, their casual canvas exterior and slip-on design make them great for everyday use. Available styles: 16

Available sizes: 5–11, including wide sizes

13 These Leather Tennis Shoes That Let Feet Breathe Keds Women's Courty Core Leather Sneaker Amazon $39 See On Amazon Dr. Khosroabadi, DPM, says that “leather and suede are great shoe materials to help feet breathe [to reduce] moisture, fungal growth, and foot odor.” These leather sneakers are just as stylish as they are comfortable. The footbed features cushy memory foam and they have a traditional Keds rubber sole. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 5–11, including wide sizes

14 A Pair Of Stylish Ballet Flats That Are Stretchy & Breathable HEAWISH Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon Who says style and comfort don’t mix? Pinker says that a cushioned insole can provide support and shock absorption, and these ballet flats do just that — all while looking cute. They’re made of a stretchy, breathable knit mesh that comes in fun colors and patterns so that you can spice up your work outfit or rock them to lunch. Available styles: 10

Available sizes: 5–11

15 A Mesh Pair Of Slip-Ons That Are Perfect For Long Walks TIOSEBON Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $39 See On Amazon When it’s a workout day, slip into these mesh sneakers before leaving the house. Pinker suggests choosing a pair of shoes with a mesh upper that "allows for an air exchange which is ideal for walking or running shoes.” Because they increase ventilation, they can help reduce sweat on hot days and long walks. Available styles: 36

Available sizes: 5–13, including wide sizes

16 These Lightweight Sneakers That Allow The Foot To Breathe ALEADER Energycloud Shoes Amazon $39 See On Amazon According to Pinker, mesh uppers can “prevent increased temperatures inside the footwear that could possibly promote perspiration." That would explain why these slip-on sneakers do such a great job at keeping your feet sweat-free. Their skin-friendly material hugs the skin, and they're made of lightweight knit fabric and bouncy EVA foam (another feature Pinker recommends). Available styles: 10

Available sizes: 6–10

17 These Tennis Shoes With Cooling Mesh & Memory Foam Cushioning STQ Walking Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon With ventilation holes in both the upper material and the insole, these tennis shoes are the epitome of the breathability that Pinker suggests you keep an eye out for. Their cushioned foam absorbs liquid in just two seconds so that your feet will never be sitting in a pool of sweat. And the padding extends up the walls so that the back and sides of your ankles are just as comfortable. Available styles: 16

Available sizes: 5.5–9.5

18 These Machine-Washable Shoes That Have Great Arch Support Skechers Go Walk 5 Amazon $40 See On Amazon With a dual-density outsole, these walking shoes have the arch support that Pinker deems necessary when looking for a comfortable pair. Meanwhile, they have a cooling mat as the insole that, in addition to the mesh upper, will keep your feet dry even on the hottest days. And, best of all, they can be thrown directly into the washing machine when it’s time for a cleaning. Available styles: 18

Available sizes: 4–16

19 These Hiking Shoes With A Roomy Toe Box Racqua Trail Running Shoes Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a pair that won’t feel as though they’re getting tighter as the day goes on, Pinker says that the “toe box should have adequate room for the toes to prevent cramping." With their unique bottom sole that mimics the shape of a foot, these hiking shoes easily achieve that. The barefoot design is made of non-slip rubber that gives a great grip and helps protect against sharp rocks and stones. Put them to use on that intense hiking trail you’ve been wanting to conquer. Available styles: 9

Available sizes: 4.5–15

20 A Breathable Pair Of Sneakers In A Wide Range Of Sizes INZCOU Running Shoes Amazon $36 See On Amazon Not only is this pair of non-slip sneakers made with mesh uppers like Pinker recommends for increased airflow, but they also have high elasticity built into the knit to reduce pressure and increase the possible range of motion. The non-slip rubber sole offers traction and stability as well. Because they’re made in unisex sizes, they run from a women’s 5.5 all the way up to a size 14. Available styles: 25

Available sizes: 5.5–14

21 These Popular Sandals With Suede Insoles CUSHIONAIRE Women's Libby Cork Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Khosroabadi says suede or leather “conforms to the shape of feet to help with comfort." These cute sandals with a braided strap for added interest have suede insoles for added breathability. The suede will form to the shape of your foot with time, ensuring a customized fit. Available styles: 6

Available sizes: 6–12, including wide sizes

22 These Leather Walking Shoes That Come in Over 40 Colors VenusCelia Comfort Walking Boat Shoes Amazon $27 See On Amazon These boat shoes are made of 100% genuine leather and feature adorable cutouts that help air circulate. They also have a wear-resistant rubber bottom that’s made with deep grooves that provide skid resistance. Some options eschew the cutouts if you’re looking for a pair without them. Available styles: 44

Available sizes: 5–12

23 These Stable Block-Heel Sandals That Come In Several Colors CUSHIONAIRE Women's Nila Amazon $40 See On Amazon "Skinny-thin stilettos may look great, but they can wreak havoc on feet,” Khosroabadi explains. That’s why these one-inch block-heel sandals are the way to go if you’re looking for a sandal with a heel. They feature a padded insole and adjustable ankle strap for added stability. Their timeless design comes in 8 colors and patterns, offering an affordable and comfortable option for every occasion. Available styles: 8

Available sizes: 6–11, including wide sizes

24 These Stylish Sneakers With A Cushioned Midsole & Roomy Toe Box Reebok Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max Shoes Amazon $37 See On Amazon Khosroabadi says that sneakers "with a foam mid sole and a large toe box” are a healthy pick. These Reebok sneakers have MemoryTech foam for maximum cushioning cushion. One reviewer confirmed, “They are comfortable and sturdy — they have a nice wide toe pad.” The pair’s leather and textile build makes them fashionable enough to pair with a laidback dress or classic jeans. Available styles: 6

Available sizes: 5–12

25 These Slip-On Sneakers That Won’t Pinch Your Toes TIOSEBON Slip On Walking Shoes Amazon $39 See On Amazon Khosroabadi says that "people in the market for sneakers should look for [...] plenty of room in the toe area" and these comfy slip-on sneakers have both. One reviewer raved, “[They have a] large and comfy toe box, moderate arch support, and OMG.....there is a ridge in the toe box that supports your toes and spreads them out a bit.” They also have a memory foam insole and a non-slip outsole. Available styles: 22

Available sizes: 5–13, including wide sizes

26 These Knit Sneakers For People With Normal Arches WHITIN Transitional Barefoot Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you have a normal arch, Khosroabadi recommends gravitating towards “a lightweight neutral shoe with a low drop heel." With a non-elevated (thin) sole, these knit sneakers promote proper posture and balance. Plus, the knit upper keeps them casual enough to be worn with any outfit, and the non-slip rubber sole ensures a firm grip. They also feature a roomy, naturally-shaped toe box for added comfort. Available styles: 8

Available sizes: 6–11

27 A Pair Of Barefoot Shoes With Solid Traction & Ground Feel Joomra Minimalist Trail Running Barefoot Shoes Amazon $36 See On Amazon For sports enthusiasts, Khosroabadi recommends sneakers "with a good ground feel”, like these barefoot shoes. Their rubber outsole is shaped to mimic the natural grooves of your foot to give you optimal traction for any terrain. They also feature removable insoles to support your arches and the upper material is a knit mesh that allows your skin to breathe. Available styles: 24

Available sizes: 5.5–12

28 A Pair Of Flip Flops With Arch Support Chaco Chillos Flip Flop Amazon $20 See On Amazon Khosroabadi says that "folks who love flip flops should try to find some with built-in arch support." This pair has an EVA footbed with ample contoured arch support. The sole has plenty of traction thanks to a high-abrasion wave design. They’re available in a wide range of solids and patterns. Available styles: 6

Available sizes: 5–12

29 These Colorful Hemp Flip Flops That Are Lined With Suede Sanuk Fraidy Tribal Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon Khosroabadi recommends “look[ing] for sandals made of hemp, leather and rubber materials." These fun flip flops have hemp-blend straps that are lined with 100% cotton and a suede-lined footbed with an EVA foam base. The rainbow straps with a braided border add a pop of color to any outfit. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 5–11