ABH's Iconic Brow Wiz Is 30% Off For Black Friday

This holiday season, you may just have the best brows of your life. Anastasia Beverly Hills' Black Friday sale is coming, and it's going to bring big-time discounts to all of your favorite items from the brand, from its creamy lipsticks to its vibrant eyeshadows. And, yes: Its iconic brow products are included.

Beginning Nov. 22 and continuing through Nov. 29, Anastasia Beverly Hills will host its plethora of Black Friday deals. While the event isn't quite sitewide, it's pretty darn close. Shoppers can score 50% off contour products, highlighters, single eyeshadows, stick foundation, and lip products, and 30% off eyeshadow palettes, brow products, blushes, and bronzer. So if your Anastasia Brow Wiz needs to be replaced or you've been eyeing (no pun intended) that Soft Glam eyeshadow palette, now's your chance to snag them for (much) less.

But the brand isn't just offering discounts. Anastasia Beverly Hills is also dropping some serious money-saving sets and vaults for the holiday. Starting Nov. 22, shoppers can snag a Jackie Aina palette vault which includes the influencer's colorful eyeshadow collection, a full-sized liquid liner and mascara, and a mini eyeshadow primer, all for just $65. For smoky eye lovers, you can also shop the same vault but with the brand's signature Sultry palette. Or, if you are a true stan of ABH's brow products, opt for the Perfect Your Brow Kit, which is available now and gets you a full-sized Brow Wiz and Dipbrow Gel for just $25.

