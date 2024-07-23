It’s rare for the fashion industry to overlap with sports, but thanks to the current WNBA roster, that Venn diagram is practically intertwined. The league’s players bring their A-game both on and off the courts, turning out to their matches in the chicest (and spiciest) of ensembles. Exhibit A: Angel Reese’s outfit to attend the buzzy WNBA All-Stars.

On Saturday, July 20, Reese joined other WNBA phenoms from rival teams to play against the Olympics-bound Team USA. Aside from their exciting win, Reese sent the Internet into a tizzy several times throughout the game, especially after she tag-teamed with typical courtside nemesis Caitlin Clark.

While the special sporting event was undeniably exciting, it’s nothing compared to her play before the game. Reese made her highly anticipated tunnel walk in style when she rolled up to the court in the teeniest crop top imaginable.

Angel’s Crop Top & Skirt Co-Ords

While the Chicago Sky forward has aced sporty dressing, Reese’s pregame look was of a completely different (read: revealing) style ethos. She wore an off-the-shoulder crop top so teeny, it was practically a bandeau. It featured long lace-up sleeves and a foldover detail that recalled Y2K-era going-out tops.

Her fitted skirt, meanwhile, also harkened to the early aughts, albeit for an entirely different reason. The midi, with ruched details on each side, was utterly low-rise — a controversial fave from the ‘00s. Both brown pieces were crafted in a see-through mesh fabric and covered in an abstract pattern. Paired with her gold strappy heels, the ’fit was the antithesis of the baggy uniform she changed into.

Her Set Costs How Much?!

Reese has an affinity for shopping at Revolve and this pairing was no different. PSA for online shoppers: The top retails for $74, while the skirt is shoppable for $75.

Peep Her $2,400 Bag

The WNBA star has an impressive array of designer bags, including the highly coveted Goyard tote and a kitschy Marrknull tuxedo bag.

Her latest bag choice, however, proved she knows how to pull off a high-low moment. She paired her $150 outfit with a crescent-shaped Louis Vuitton favorite, which retails for a cool $2,370.

A fashion MVP in the making.