Angel Reese is taking her tunnel walk game to a brand-new arena. On Thursday, Oct. 9, the two-time WNBA All-Star was announced as Victoria’s Secret’s newest runway model, a hyper-exclusive title most catwalkers only dream of earning one day. (For reference, the host of lifetime VS Angels includes Tyra Banks, Gisele Bündchen, Adriana Lima, and Alessandra Ambrosio, aka the brightest supermodels of all time.)

Reese is confirmed to make her runway debut at the highly anticipated annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which will be held on Oct. 15. It’ll be a history-making turn, too. While the VS runway has exclusively been reserved for models (and the few performers — like Rihanna — who jumped at the opportunity to do a little strut), Reese’s walk will mark the first time a professional athlete has ever walked the show. NBD.

The Chicago Sky athlete has some experience strutting. After all, she’s long turned her tunnel walks into a personal runway, helping transform the WNBA into a fashion incubator. Before she officially debuts her catwalk, she proved her posing prowess in a campaign promoting the show. And be warned: It’s hella spicy.

Angel’s Lingerie Look

In a campaign, Reese stripped to her skivvies wearing nothing but a black brassiere with a lace overlay and matching panties. She accessorized simply with a tennis bracelet and minimalist hoop earrings.

The pièces de résistance of the ‘fit were her humungous feathery wings. The announcement is a teaser of what’s to come and officially kicked off her global partnership with the lingerie behemoth.

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

Apart from Reese, several buzzy names have already been announced to join the newest cast, including Joan Smalls, Anok Yai, Alex Consani, and Lima. Meanwhile, the musical guests will be Karol G, Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, and K-pop girl group TWICE.

This Time Last Year...

A lot really can change in 365 days. At the 2024 show, Reese made waves as one of the féte’s chicest guests, watching from the front row. She wore a fiery mesh dress with a fringed hem and a very Y2K matching bolero.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Who could’ve imagined that, just a year later, she’d be the one walking the show?