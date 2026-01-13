Angel Reese revived the nano bag trend in a matching pajama set.

Angel Reese isn’t only known for her moves on the court, as a member of the Chicago Sky and one of the WNBA’s most promising new players. Her fashion game is just as strong as her ball game. Reese has become a fixture on best dressed lists, turning looks everywhere from pre-game tunnel walks to the Victoria’s Secret runway.

The star forward could put together a ‘fit in her sleep — so it’s no shock that even her PJs are stylish. Reese’s most recent look elevated the typical bedtime set, reviving the nano bag trend in the process.

Angel’s Cozy Co-ords

The women of the WNBA have made a name for themselves in fashion, but Reese turned to a WAG for her latest look. In a Jan. 13 Instagram story, she wore a pajama set from LR 24, the brand belonging to designer and NBA wife Latoia Rondo.

Reese wore the gray striped Dillon top — an oversized, cotton button-down — and matching wide-leg bottoms from the label. No pajama set is complete without a cozy pair of slippers, so Reese coupled her co-ords with a pair of Gucci Horsebit shoes, a wool ballet flat featuring a contrasting leather bow and gold hardware.

Reese’s accessories took her sleepwear from night to day. She wore a quilted, cream-colored, Chanel Mini Shopping Bag as a crossbody, breathing life into the once-cheugy nano bag trend. Embracing her love of logos, she added a wool scarf featuring Gucci’s iconic, monogrammed print. A stack of silver cuff bracelets and a pair of gold-rimmed sunnies completed the look.

Another Mini Bag

Reese’s love of purses is well-documented (her Birkin even landed its own courtside seat at a Chicago Bull’s game last week), but bigger isn’t always better. In a Dec. 10 Instagram post, the athlete showed off her ‘fit for an Orlando Magic game, and rocked another itty-bitty designer bag.

Reese layered a Magic jersey over a white button-down and black tie, cropped to reveal her navel above her low-rise barrel jeans. Her Atlanta Braves baseball cap added a sporty touch, contrasting with her fur-covered heels. For this look, Reese’s bag of choice was a monogrammed Palm Springs Mini backpack from Louis Vuitton, which she held in her hand. Yellow-tinted shades and gold bracelets tied the look together.

Reese has decided it: the nano bag revolution is upon us.