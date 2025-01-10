Angel Reese traded in her Chicago Sky basketball jersey for something much more decadent: Versace. The athlete may be considered a “rookie” in the WNBA, but she’s already a certified fashion girl. Over the past year, she’s snagged major brand endorsements, attended the Met Gala, and is also partly responsible for why the league’s tunnel walks doubled as runways in the last WNBA season.

If there was still doubt regarding her sartorial prowess, the latest notch in her style icon belt all but cemented her it-girl status: landing a Vogue cover.

Angel’s High-Fashion Cover

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, the basketball forward starred in the fashion glossy’s Winter 2025 issue, with the text “WHEN SPORTS MET FASHION: THE STORY OF A PERFECT MARRIAGE.” It was a fitting cover line. Photographed by Norman Jean Roy, the pro athlete looked striking in a fiery red Versace gown against a gray wall. The jersey number featured an asymmetrical cowl — a ’90s-era favorite — with one strap boasting the label’s iconic Medusa hardware.

Fitted and drapey, it featured ruching all the way down the floor-length hem. Its most eye-catching feature, however, was the thigh-high slit that bared major leg.

Embracing the aesthetic of the nineties, Reese’s look was utterly minimalist with nary an accessory in sight. Even her makeup evoked the decade, with a mauve color palette. And her hair? Sleek and windswept.

Her Fashion Love Affair Started Young

Style stars aren’t made, they’re born — and Reese grew up loving both fashion and beauty. “It’s always been both: basketball and fashion,” Reese said in the cover story. She got it from her mama, too. “I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff,” she said, adding, “I liked to carry a purse. Hair done. I wanted to look put together. I still do.”

Gabby Thomas Was Also A Cover Star

Reese wasn’t the only cover star of the issue, nor was she the only one with a spicy look. Another chic athlete was tapped: Gabby Thomas. The professional runner wore a white Sportmax top with delicate fringe and paired it with the tiniest cycling shorts, recalling her typical track and field uniform. She paired the all-white number with inky criss-cross ballerina flats from Tory Burch.

Legends.