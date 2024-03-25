On the red carpet, Anne Hathaway is often known to sport a timeless, “old money” aesthetic that reads effortlessly elegant. Every so often, however, the starlet experiments with her look — be it by way of a see-through lace gown or a patent leather mini dress with a whole lot of edge — proving just how versatile her style really is.

On the cover of Vanity Fair’s April 2024 issue, however, Hathaway embraced the sultriness of both her Scorpio zodiac sign and her upcoming film. She sported a black bra and deep burgundy lip color — a total departure from her style MO.

Anne Hathaway’s Spicy Scorpio Look

On March 25, Hathaway was revealed as Vanity Fair’s newest cover star. The Idea Of You actor took her personal Instagram to announce it, with a cheeky caption that reads: “So, I’m a Scorpio...” Turning spring’s cottagecore trend on its head, Hathaway sported all-black-everything.

She wore a sequin top that was left unbuttoned, revealing a black bra top beneath. The ensemble felt rock-meets-regal, thanks to a few luxe details: black satin gloves, diamond jewelry, and a pearl-studded belt.

Norman Jean Roy/Vanity Fair

According to Hathaway, the photo shoot’s sensual vibe accurately reflects her current era. “I feel ready to be a sexual creature out loud,” she tells Vanity Fair. And her upcoming film, The Idea of You, does just that, with steamy sex scenes and refreshing commentary on aging women’s worth.

“It’s not like one healthy, consensual female orgasm (okay, multiple) is going to change the world,” Hathaway says of the new movie, “but I’m really happy to be part of a story that takes pleasure in female pleasure.”

Her “Cherry Mocha” Glamour

Hathaway went full gothcore — both in fashion and glam. Her deep brunette strands were pulled into a voluminous updo reminiscent of the 1880s-era Victorian period. Her almost-black lips, however, are truly the star of the show. Gucci Westman, the makeup artist behind her cover story glam, went for a cool-toned smokey eye paired with a bold burgundy lip color.

The “scorpio” vibes were palpable.