Just as Scorpio season replaced Libra’s angelic, well-balanced reign on Oct. 23, a brand new energy took over, too (and just in time for Halloween).

While Libras are known to be sophisticated and drawn to a harmonious existence, Scorpios are defined by their intensity, strength, and immense depth. And given that the water sign is depicted by a sharp-tailed scorpion, it’s safe to say that their innate intuition allows them to uncover deception, and ultimately strike when they feel threatened.

As for a few famed Scorpios who are emblematic of the passion-filled water sign? Kendall Jenner, Rachel McAdams, Drake, Winona Ryder, Kris Jenner, and even the deeply macabre (and fictional) Wednesday Addams are a few iconic Scorpios worth mentioning.

A few colors associated with the sign are burgundy, black, rich purples, and dark, swampy greens and blues, which all make for an easy nail polish pick this season. Given that Scorpio is ruled by Pluto — the planet of transformation — Scorpio-themed nail art is likely to feature out-there and eye-catching details that are a bold statement.

Below, find the trendiest nail art designs for Scorpio season 2023, from black French tips to 3D chrome details.

Dixie D’Amelio’s Gunmetal Glitter Nails

Adding a whole lot of edge to her nails by way of some high-shine glitter, Dixie D’Amelio opted for a Y2K-esque gunmetal silver glitter that gave off major rocker-chic vibes.

A Bloody Good Manicure

Starting with a “your nails but better” neutral shade of polish as a base, realistic blood splatter in a deep red shade creates the perfect manicure moment for Halloween and beyond.

Red-Hued Watercolor Waves

With abstract, watercolor-inspired swirls with Scorpio-approved colors — namely seductive red and mystical purple — this stunning nail art design is made all the more dramatic with rhinestones and pearls.

Neutral Nails With 3D Silver Swirls

For nails as sharp as the sign’s intense gaze, the stiletto nail shape is a major green flag for the weeks ahead. 3D details crafted with silver chrome hues make this design all the more daring.

Sultry Purple Aura Nails

A celeb-loved nail art trend worn on the likes of Halle Bailey, Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney, and more — this witchy color combination is perfect for Scorpio and spooky season alike.

Dark Academia Nail Art Stickers

Equipped with ravens, moths, skulls, full moons, and more, the Lights Lacquer Bookmarked Nail Art Tattoos are an effortlessly artful addition to any Scorpio-inspired manicure.

Sirencore Barbed Wire French Tips

A barbed wire print — that doubles as mermaid scales — atop a swampy blue-green nail color is the perfect sirencore manicure for the sultry water sign.

Gwen Stefani’s Checkered Frenchies

Take cues from Gwen Stefani — also known as the queen of the classic checkerboard print — and paint your French tips with the iconic design. For a seductive Scorpio twist, swap the black hue for a decadent plum nail polish shade.

Scorpion’s Venomous Tail

An abstract manicure design that is reminiscent of a scorpion’s poison-filled tail, these ombré nails are made all the more unique with black lines and details.

Deep Blue Chromatic Polish

For the at home nail painters who still want their manicure to be artful and unique, paint on a few layers of ILNP’s Cygnus Loop. The dark blue-purple metallic base shifts in the light, reflecting burgundy and gold shades.

Moonlit Deep Purple Clouds

A celestial manicure design that is very much Scorpio-coded, these purple cloudy tips with white moons and stars depict a spooky night sky that’s illuminated by the moon’s glow.

Pure Black French Tips

For the manicure minimalists who still want to embrace the intensity of Scorpio season, trade in those crisp white nail polish shades for a pure black color when you get your next French manicure.

Hailey Bieber’s Chocolate Croc Print

Marrying two of the biggest nail trends at the moment —the all-chocolate everything obsession and the love for luxurious crocodile print tips — Hailey Bieber recently served a masterclass in manicures that give cool fall vibes.

Slithering Snake Press-On Nails

Whether or not you’re a fan of the “Harry Potter” franchise, these Slytherin Press-On Nails bring the sultry, magnetic, and intense vibes so associated with Scorpio season.

Holographic Black Chrome Tips

Black chrome nails are exactly as they sound: an opaque, pure black nail base with a chromatic (or glazed) topper that gives it a mirror-like shine. When paired with a holographic finish, the popular trend is a total power move.

Scorpion Nail Art

When in doubt, adorning your nails with small scorpions and celestial stars is the easiest way to let the world know that you are a Scorpio, through and through.