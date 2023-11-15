Ever since the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards took over my timeline last week, I haven’t been able to keep a few celebrity style moments out of my head.

The first look I can’t seem to part ways with? Kim Kardashian’s luxe leather maxi skirt from Chrome Hearts, which she styled two different ways that evening. IMHO? It was goth-glam perfection. Emily Ratajkowski’s fresh-off-the-runway Tory Burch mini dress is also etched into my brain — have a look and you’ll see why.

But all in all, it was Anne Hathaway’s surprisingly NSFW number that really took my breath away.

Anne’s Red Hot Gown

On Nov. 6 — the second-most important Monday on the fashion calendar (after the Met Gala, of course) — Hathaway arrived at the American Museum of Natural History to host the CFDAs. Sarah Jessica Parker was originally scheduled to host, but had to drop out “due to unforeseen circumstances.” Who better to fill her shoes than Andy Sachs herself?

About half-way through the awards presentation, Hathaway slipped away to change into a fiery red gown from Rodarte. Everything about the floor-length maxi screamed romance — from the elegant tulle draping to the three-dimensional floral decals. That sentiment goes double for the crimson lace, which flared into a ruffled hem.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The Gown Was Subtly Sheer

It’s not often that Hathaway goes for a see-through moment — she reserves those rare headline-making looks for the Met Gala (think her 2013 Valentino LBD) or the odd film festival (she wore another transparent LBD from the Italian brand earlier this year). When she does go the NSFW route, however, she pulls out all the stops.

This time, she tapped into the exposed undies trend, letting hers peek through the crimson lace. It’s a subtle, yet deliberate, choice which paid off immensely.

WWD/Getty Images

In keeping with her role as Bvlgari brand ambassador, she sourced diamond earrings and rings from the jeweler to add glitz to her red hot ensemble

Must See: Her First CFDA Look

Hathaway embraced her presenter role with style, donning not one, but two designer selections for the star-studded occasion. Earlier in the evening, she made her grand entrance in a contrasting denim set straight from the runway of Ralph Lauren’s Spring/Summer 2024 show.

Again, she was decked out in the finest gems from Bvlgari, accessorizing with a bracelet, rings, and a massive sapphire and diamond necklace.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Andy Sachs would be proud.