Anne Hathaway Serves Andy Sachs In A Naked Leather Dress

From her leather jacket NYFW look to her corset puffer coat dress, Devil Wears Prada fans may have noticed that Anne Hathaway has been serving some serious Andy Sachs realness in recent months. While attending the 73rd annual Berlinale International Film Festival in Feb. 2022, the Princess Diaries star turned heads once again — this time in a show-stopping sheer dress by Valentino.

As per the Daily Mail, Hathaway walked the annual festival’s red carpet for the premiere of her film She Came To Me, which is described as an exploration of “love in all its forms” and, alongside Hathaway, also stars the likes of Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Brian d'Arcy James, Joanna Kulig, and Harlow Jane.

Complete with black leather gloves and an Audrey Hepburn-reminiscent updo, Hathaway’s couture Valentino gown was finished with sheer mesh, leather bowties, and draped over a sequinned naked bodysuit.

This wasn’t the only look Hathaway served at the annual festival. As Vogue notes, while promoting the Rebecca Miller-directed romantic comedy, the Oscar-winner also stepped out in an Alaïa hooded long-sleeve dress complete with a leather zip-up waistline and black pumps.

Admiring the actor’s Valentino and Pieter Mulier-designed looks from afar, many on social media were quick to praise Hathway’s red-carpet style, with one fan writing on Twitter, “Anne Hathaway must be exhausted because she never stops serving.”

Meanwhile, another user gushed: “The Alaïa dress? The heels? Anne Hathaway doesn’t come to play.”

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Dominique Charriau/WireImage / Getty 1 / 2

As mentioned, Hathway has enjoyed a strong red carpet run as of late, including at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where she gave fans major Princess Diaries vibes with a simple white Armani Privé gown, complemented by a Chopard sapphire and ruby necklace.