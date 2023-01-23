Anne Hathaway just took on the corset trend in the best way. While attending the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah for the premiere of her new sapphic thriller film Eileen, Hathaway channeled her character’s ultra stylish alter ego. The movie depicts her as a blonde bombshell that’s “poured into snug skirt suits, carrying herself with unflappable poise on her power heels” Hollywood Reporter reports.

The actor channeled this energy with her latest red carpet look, taking an updated approach to some of the best fashion staples. The actor wore head-to-toe Versace from the Fall/Winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The outfit standout was easily her matte puffer coat, which looked like it could be straight out of Bridgerton — if the Regencycore show was set in modern-day New York, that is.

The dramatic outerwear — which Hathaway wore as a dress — featured all the necessary design details for a quality winter coat, like thick, insulated quilting, a high collar, and a hood to block out the haters (or the snow, I guess). Her the coat also included an unexpected, fashion-y touch: a matching corset in the same padded material.

Hathaway tied the ensemble together with sheer black tights and platform combat boots with a block heel. Reaching for minimal accessories, she accented with a tiny silver necklace, a single bracelet, and several delicate rings.

While the corseted jacket was undeniably the star of her look, Hathaway later removed it to reveal a second ensemble. Underneath, she wore an edgy little black dress worthy of its own fashion moment.

The textured LBD featured a sparkly, checked print, with gold and silver studs along the hem. Giving all the angles, Hathaway turned to reveal a sheer corset panel in the back that subtly mimicked her statement coat.

TLDR; Anne Hathaway forever.