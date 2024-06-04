Fresh off the release of her action flick, Furiosa, Anya Taylor-Joy seems to have a new signature look: not wearing pants. Remember when she rocked the trend at the BFI IMAX Waterloo red carpet in a showstopping Giambattista Valli bodysuit? Or how about that teeny tiny black number she sported in Monaco that blurred the lines between micro shorts and underwear? But her most recent leg baring look might be one of her most memorable. Spotted at Drummond Castle in Scotland for the Dior 2025 Cruise show, the actress wore sultry hosiery on her lower half in lieu or traditional bottoms.

Anya’s Peek-A-boo Pants Look

Dressed in a classic gray wool blazer casually draped over a sleek black turtleneck, Taylor-Joy made stirrup tights the hero piece of her look. The style featured tasteful peek-a-boo cutouts along the upper thighs (Joey King recently tried a similar silhouette — I’m sensing a pattern), adding a touch of unexpected edge to her otherwise subdued outfit. To keep the monochrome vibe going, the star finished her look with black patent leather boots. What made the combination so interesting, really, was that in theory all the components were quite classic — but everything had something just off-kilter enough about it to make you do a double take.

Andrew Milligan - PA Images/Getty Images

Anya’s Sultry Glam

The star’s beauty look was equally on point. Half-up, wavy blonde hair framed her face, while the bronze smokey eye and red lipstick combo screamed "fashion boss."

Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

In short, this wasn't your average blazer-and-black-tights situation. It was Anya Taylor-Joy doing Anya Taylor-Joy, and I’m here for it.

Andrew Milligan - PA Images/Getty Images

So, what's might we see Taylor-Joy in next? I’m not sure, but one thing's for sure: with her ability to mix high-fashion with playful edge, she's guaranteed to keep fans guessing (and probably a little envious) along the way.