If you’re a minimalist girl, then you know how difficult it can be to *not* immediately grab the basics from your closet. Even when you want to lean into more OTT trends, wearing loud patterns can almost feel like you’re cheating on your plains and neutrals. And no pattern is as intimidating as the animal print.

Wearing wild cat, snake, and zebra styles is one of the hottest spring trends, but a full-on safari aesthetic isn’t for everyone. Thankfully, Anya Taylor-Joy may have found the perfect solution to wearing it subtly. The key is microdosing.

Anya’s Pop Of Leopard

Taylor-Joy is known for her understated style, particularly her affinity for sophisticated color palettes and clean silhouettes. But while promoting The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in NYC on Wednesday, March 18, she seamlessly incorporated the mighty leopard print, arguably one of the loudest patterns, into her ‘fit.

The Queen’s Gambit star wore a knee-length leopard print skirt with fringe details from Antonin Tron’s debut Fall/Winter 2026 collection for Balmain. Though the skirt itself was busy, the secret to the Dune: Part Three actor’s styling lies in what she paired it with: all-black pieces. These included a cropped top with a delicate twisty halter neckline, sleek sunglasses, and simple mules. Save for a few rings, she also opted for a more stripped-down look and skipped excessive accessories.

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The Mob Wife Look For Minimalists

Taylor-Joy’s entire noir backdrop didn’t just make her animal print pop; it also completely elevated the mob wife aesthetic as we know it.

Fellow minimalist girlies can take a cue from her styling hack — minus her skirt’s $56,000 price tag — and style any leopard print skirt with wardrobe staples you already own. You don’t even need to keep to the same skirt shape and length. Go as short or as long as you want, and diversify the fabrics if you feel like it. A pencil leopard print skirt in leather? Yes, please.

Best believe this look is already on my Pinterest board.