Those who’ve seen the Broadway musical Wicked (or The Wizard of Oz, for that matter) know Glinda the Good Witch always makes a grand entrance in the poufiest dress. Ariana Grande, who plays the pink-loving witch in the upcoming movie, channeled her character with a similarly jaw-dropping look at the 2024 Oscars.

Ariana’s Glinda-Coded Gown

Since 2022, when Grande was cast in the upcoming movie adaptation of Wicked, the star consistently has paid homage to her character. She dyed her hair blonde, for one, and even got a hand tattoo in honor of the film. On Oscars night, however, she showed out in her most dramatic Wicked-inspired look yet.

Wearing bubblegum pink, the “yes, and?” singer chose a strapless column dress by Giamba as the base of her ensemble. The floor-length dress featured ruching all over, adding a dose of texture to the otherwise simple silhouette.

Her Voluminous Cloak

The outfit’s statement-maker, however, was a massive cloak that slipped down off her shoulders. In the same light pink shade, it featured voluminous, pillowy sleeves and a long train resembling a cozy comforter.

She completed her Glinda-inspired ensemble with jewelry in the same rosy tones, including a diamond necklace with a massive pink gem pendant and matching drop earrings. She also wore pointed toe satin pumps in the same color palette.

Cynthia Erivo Also Channeled Elphaba

There’s no Glinda without Elphaba. Grande’s costar, Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the movie adaptation, also channeled her Wicked character in a green leather dress. Custom-made by Louis Vuitton, it featured a plunging neckline and statement sleeves with dramatic ruffled detailing that trailed down her back.

Wickedly good.

