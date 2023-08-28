Ariana Grande Debuted A Glinda Hand Tattoo In Honor Of Wicked

As of late 2022, Ariana Grande has all but embodied Wicked’s Glinda The Good while filming the two highly-anticipated movies alongside her co-star Cynthia Erivo (with the buttery blonde strands to match, of course). Though if you’re at all a fan of the petite pop star, you’d know that Glinda — which was formerly portrayed by her good friend, Kristin Chenoweth, on Broadway — is truly Grande’s dream role of a lifetime.

And as the Positions singer does with most of her favorite things, she’s taken it upon herself to memorialize her love for the pink-clad, bubble-traveling witch with a new tattoo. While she has countless pieces of art on her hands and fingers alone (including a whimsical moon and sun, the word “babydoll,” and more), it seems she saved some serious real estate on her right hand for the meaningful tattoo.

After teasing r.e.m. beauty’s Sweetener Foundation back in April of this year, Grande took to TikTok to share the buzzy, full-coverage product that was made officially available on Aug. 24. Of course, Ari stans were quick to notice her brand new hand tattoo, too. In thin black ink, a cartoon depiction of Glinda is sitting atop a throne. ICYWW, the nostalgic art was originally penned by W. W. Denslow for inclusion in the novel The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, which was first published in 1900.

In addition to the Glinda artwork, Grande added the lowercase words “for good” on the inside of her right palm.

Victoria Calamito, a creator with an affinity for all things Oz, notes that Grande’s ink depicts “Glinda’s classic look from the very first Oz book, and it’s lovely to see her represented here.”