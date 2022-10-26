From the looks of Ariana Grande’s new pale blonde hair, the singer-slash-actor is opting to fully commit to her role as Glinda, The Good Witch of the North in the upcoming movie-adaption of Wicked. On Wednesday, October 26, Grande said goodbye to her dark brunette strands and took to Instagram to debut a new, drastically lighter shade.

The singer’s new look is courtesy of celebrity hairstylist and Color Wow ambassador Carl Bembridge. While she didn’t bring attention to her new hair color (she played it cool and just captioned the photo “new earrings”), most commenters couldn’t really focus on anything else. Her signature ponytail was her style of choice, pulled back with a útiles beauty hair tie (a brand founded by Grande’s go-to stylist Josh Liu) that blends in perfectly with her new hue. The Voice judge previously went blonde before during her Sweetner era and played with blonde ombré a couple of years back — so many of her fans are excited to see her rocking lighter locks again.

The new Wicked movie boasts a stacked cast with her, Cynthia Erivo playing Elphaba (the wicked witch of the west), and Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey playing Fiyero. Directed by Jon M. Chu, who also directed Crazy Rich Asians and In The Heights, the musical will be split into two films and tell the story how Erivo’s character Elphaba became the Wicked Witch and how Grande’s Glinda became the Good Witch in the Land of Oz. But you’ve got some time until it comes out: both films are scheduled for 2024 and 2025 Christmas releases.

Chances are you’ll be seeing Grande with this stunning pale blonde shade for a while; the icy color might just be the winter hair color inspiration you need.