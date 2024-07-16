Ariana Grande has just been announced as Swarovski’s latest celebrity brand ambassador. The news broke July 15, and it was teased by two gorgeous black and white photos of the singer taken by fashion photography duo, Mert & Marcus.

In the official press release Grande said, “I am thrilled to be Swarovski’s brand ambassador. It’s an honor to represent a house that shares my passion for creativity, pushes the boundaries beyond the world of jewelry and promotes values of unapologetic self-expression. I cannot wait to embark on this journey and to inspire others to embrace their own unique sparkle.”

And boy did she sparkle. The singer looked gorgeous and sophisticated as ever while covered in jewels for the new photos.

Ariana’s Sparkling Swarovski Campaign

The official partnership between Swarovski and Grande will kick off in October for the 2024 holiday season. But fans got a fashionable tease of what’s to come with the brand sharing two photos where Grande dazzles in three crystal statement necklaces. The necklaces, each one bigger than the next, were layered perfectly. The variations in the different shapes and sizing looked so elegant with each piece stacked on top of another The jeweled look was completed with a pair of structured hoop earrings.

With the focus of the shoot being on the jewelry, The Wicked star was styled in a cute little black strapless dress which was the perfect minimalist choice for the classic photos. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek updo and her makeup featured long, curled, and dramatic eyelashes.

Upon seeing these photos, any Grande superfan will immediately be reminded of her 2019 lyrics from her song “7 Rings” — “Lashes and diamonds, ATM machines. Buy myself all of my favorite things.” Even though there were no rings involved in her first Swarovski campaign shoot, there were plenty of fancy jewels and long lashes to go around.

If this is just a taste of what Swarovski and the Eternal Sunshine singer are cooking up together, then get ready for the sparkliest collab ever.