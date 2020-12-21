Ariana Grande announced on Instagram on Friday that she was engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, who she has been dating since January 2020. They've been quarantining together in her Los Angeles home for the better part of the past year. With the caption “Forever n then some,” the post featured photos of the happy couple, along with a close-up of Ariana Grande's engagement ring. The ring, built on a band that looks to be platinum, features a 5- or 6-figure oval-cut diamond, set askew aside a round pearl about half the size of the cut stone.

The ring trend Toi et Moi (French for "You & Me") requires setting two differing stones side-by-side, and it will be everywhere in 2021. But what really makes Grande’s ring even more special is the choice to place the diamond in an angled fashion. Whether a single stone or baguette band, the asymmetric setting is one that many brands are starting to build into their repertoire like Jemma Wynne and Suzanne Kalan. It’s a youthful and modern way to take a classic setting and make it feel more unique.

What's more, Ariana Grande's engagement ring may have special significance to her family. Fans noticed that the pearl looks similar to that featured in a ring she received from her grandmother in 2014. At the time, Grande tweeted “Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa’s tie pin. She says he told her in a dream it’d protect me <3." Either way, pearls have a deeper meaning for the singer.

Whether you're in the market for an engagement ring or not, find a gorgeous selection of asymmetric rings below — for every style and every price point.

