Wicked (and OG Wizard of Oz) fans know there’s much ado about Glinda being the “good” witch — in song and nomenclature. To reflect that, her wardrobe also contains elements of “goodness.” Her sartorial markers include saccharine details like powder pinks, generous layers of taffeta, and lots of sparkles on her dress, tiara, and wand.

Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda in Wicked’s highly anticipated film adaptation, has been regaling fans by method dressing as her sartorially flamboyant character. Thus far, she’s worn glittery tulle ball gowns, poofy capes, and basically bibbidi-bobbidi-booed her wardrobe shades of pink. Her latest ’fit, however, added another layer to Glinda’s typically sweet ensembles: She made Glindacore risqué.

Ariana’s Glinda-fied Crop Top & Skirt

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Grande and the rest of the Wicked cast flew to Sydney, Australia, for the movie premiere. As expected, the “7 Rings” songstress channeled her onscreen alter ego with a peach-pink custom Bode set.

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Grande’s strapless cream bustier was both sweet and spicy. Bows with lacy trims lined the top (saccharine) while the crop cut let her flaunt a sliver of midriff (spice). To complete the look, she rocked a billowy skirt (very Glinda) with a smocked waist.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

White pumps (also beribboned), a sleek ballerina bun, and French tips completed her ensemble.

Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Cynthia’s Spicy Elphabacore

She wasn’t the only one who’s been method dressing. Her onscreen partner Cynthia Erivo has been also consistently been paying homage to her character Elphaba, the titular green-skinned, “wicked” witch. At the premiere, the Broadway star wore a long-sleeved top with an inverted scoop neckline — in green, of course.

While Elphaba would never wear anything revealing, Erivo interpreted her Marc Jacobs with a revealing twist. She paired her sparkly verdant top with a see-through black lace skirt. For a dash of opacity, she rocked dotted stockings and wore the label’s famed Kiki platform boots.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even her jewelry and manicure were Wicked-coded. Peep the emerald green gem on one of her extra-long lacquered nails and emerald-encrusted rings (subtle nods to the Emerald City).

Wicked slays.