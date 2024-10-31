Ariana Grande’s Quiet Luxury Look Included A $2,000 Bag

Ariana Grande is turning Glinda the Good Witch into a quiet luxury icon. For the past year, the singer-actor has coordinated with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, the Elphaba to her Glinda, to channel their characters in complementary pink and green ensembles at every press event. But as the film gets closer to hitting theaters, Grande is toning down the Glinda pink in chic ways.

On Oct. 26, Grande and Erivo held a special screening of Wicked exclusively for the many actors who have played Glinda and Elphaba over the Broadway show’s two-decade-and-counting run. Even the original Glinda herself, Kristin Chenoweth, showed up, making it an even more sentimental occasion.

So it was only natural that Grande chose to don one of her most elegant Wicked press tour looks to date for the special screening, including a luxe $2,000 vintage-inspired bag.

Ariana’s Quiet Luxury Look

At the screening, Grande wore Versace, but made it quiet luxury. She donned a custom off-white monochrome ensemble, comprised of an asymmetrical button-up vest with blazer-inspired lapels and silver hardware, and a flowing midi-skirt.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In true Wicked form, she added some drama by accessorizing with a pair of custom white elbow-length gloves, making for the ideal theater look. She completed her outfit with a pair of white leather pointed-toe pumps.

Meanwhile, Erivo stuck to the Elphaba-green theme that she’s committed to for the press tour thus far — but made it just a bit more casual. The star recycled a lavish green Louis Vuitton overcoat with fantastical vine and snake-like patterns that she previously wore in 2020. This time, she wore it over a crisp white tee, denim jeans, and pointed emerald green pumps.

Ariana’s Bag

As she was leaving the event, Grande added the perfect touch to her luxurious ’fit. The star complemented her ensemble with Versace’s Medusa ’95 Small Tote Bag in a matching white shade, with the fashion house’s signature Medusa hardware in silver.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The vintage-inspired bag borrows its metal detail from the Versace Spring-Summer 1995 collection. It currently retails for $2,000 on the brand’s website. The small tote comes in other colorways as well, and a slightly bigger variation is also available for a cool $2,500. Perhaps the light pink one is big enough to carry Glinda’s tiara and wand.