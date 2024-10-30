Ariana Grande has been in Wicked mode for nearly the past year, coordinating with her co-star Cynthia Erivo to channel their characters, Glinda and Elphaba, everywhere they go. Whether at the Super Bowl, the Olympics, or just one of the many Wicked press opps, the duo have proven they’re pros at method dressing by donning pink and green looks that are still appropriate for each event.

However, for her past few outings, Grande has been trading in Glinda-inspired pinks for more classic all-white looks. Case in point: WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards on Oct. 29, where Apple CEO Tim Cook was honored. Grande wore a very bridal-inspired ensemble for the occasion (perhaps as an Easter egg to the possible wedding scenes in the Wicked trailer).

Ariana’s Sheer Bridal Look

At the ceremony, Grande donned a white Vivienne Westwood gown that could pass as a wedding dress. The strapless number featured a semi-sheer floral bustier, leading into an even more sheer voluminous skirt with plant and leaf embroidery.

While she wasn’t wearing Glinda pink, Grande’s character does love herself a good corset and poofy skirt, keeping her look in the Wicked world.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Grande completed her look with a pair of matching white pointed-toe pumps from Manolo Blahnik — a very Carrie Bradshaw-inspired move. She even wore bling fit for a bride with jewelry from Swarovski (for which she’s a brand ambassador), including a crystal choker, a cross-tied necklace right underneath it, and a twisted vine-inspired ring.

Ariana’s All-White Looks

The night before, Grande donned another all-white ensemble at a special screening of Wicked, which was held for the many actors who have played Glinda and Elphaba over the Broadway show’s two-decade-and-counting run, including the original Glinda herself, Kristin Chenoweth.

For the sentimental occasion, Grande chose a white Versace ensemble, comprised of a structured sleeveless vest with a suit-inspired collar and silver buttons, and a matching midi-skirt. This time around, she added some drama by accessorizing with white elbow-length gloves and once again rounded out the look with a pair of white pumps.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No matter which one of Glinda’s colors she chooses to wear, Grande’s Wicked fashion has proven to be wonderful.