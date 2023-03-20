Beauty
Channel that fiery ram energy.
Aries season runs from March 20 to April 20. As the start of the astrological year — and spring! — it’s the perfect time to refresh your look by leaning into all things fiery, fun, and fast-paced. Here, astrologers share the best hairstyle ideas for Aries season 2023.
Nothing says Aries quite like a high ponytail. As astrologer Stephanie Gailing says, patience is in short supply this time of year, which is why you’ll want to steer clear of anything fussy or intricate. Go for this look that’s quick and easy but still cute.