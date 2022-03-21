From approximately March 21 through April 19, the sun blazes its way through the zodiac sign of Aries, marking the period of the year we know as Aries season. During Aries season, our feisty inner warriors are summoned to the surface, and all signs are blessed with a hefty helping of Aries’ bold and boisterous energy. Aries season brings us an opportunity to start new things and embrace the freshness of spring, so we can use it take initiative and embrace our independence.

In order to understand the astrological vibe of Aries season, it helps to get to know some of Aries zodiac qualities. Aries is a cardinal sign, so it’s got big go-getter energy, and its zodiac season brings out the fearless trailblazer in all of us. As one of the fire signs, Aries run on passion and moxie, and they’re always enthusiastic about following their impulses. As the very first sign of the zodiac, Aries is also very independent, and it represents the power and hope of new beginnings. When the sun is in Aries, it’s easier to step up and be a leader in your life. Taking a leap of faith or trying something new is easier, too, as this cosmic energy is brave and ready to jump into action.

Whether or not you have any major Aries placements in your birth chart, all zodiac signs will feel the influence of Aries energy when the sun travels through this sign’s borders. Here’s everything to know about Aries season and how you work with its vibes each year.

When Does Aries Season Start?

The sun enters Aries around March 20 or 21 each year. In 2022, Aries season begins on March 20. Aries season always begins on the same day as the spring equinox — aka, the first official day of spring. Once winter ends, you know that Aries season has begun.

When Does Aries Season End?

The sun spends approximately 30 days in Aries, and it leaves this fire sign’s realm around April 19 or 20 each year. In 2022, Aries season will end on April 19, at which point the sun will enter earth sign Taurus’ territory.

How Aries Season Affects You

The kickoff to Aries season is also the date of the astrological new year, so this solar transition is always going to be a powerful time for setting intentions and refreshing your New Year’s goals. Initiating new things comes naturally during Aries season, as the sun has just begun a fresh journey through the wheel of the zodiac, so it’s especially supportive of beginnings. This is a time to branch out, say yes to new things, and take action on anything you haven’t yet found the courage to pursue. Aries season knows how to bring the energy.

The motivating vibe of Aries season certainly packs a punch — and it’s an especially invigorating experience to have following Pisces season. During Pisces season, we’re exploring our inner landscapes and getting in touch with our deepest feelings. But Aries season inspires us to get fired up about conquering the world around us. We’ll feel more outgoing, spontaneous, and headstrong about going after what we want. After all, Aries’ ruling planet is action-oriented Mars! We may even feel more physically energized. This makes it a great time to get outside for some springtime walks, take a high-intensity exercise class, or hit the clubs so you can break a sweat on the dance floor.

Speaking of Aries’ ruler Mars, this planet is named after the god of battle — so we may notice that we’ve got especially hot tempers and are quicker to anger during this season. Aries energy can be impatient, too, so we may find ourselves rushing and trying to do things quickly. If you’re feeling overly testy or simply moving too fast during Aries season, center yourself by going on a brisk walk to let off some steam and clear your mind. Doing a calming candle ritual can also help connect you with the element of a fire through a more relaxing medium.

How Aries Season Affects Your Friendships

Aries is a fierce and feisty fire sign, so having the sun here tends to make us more outgoing and impulsive. Last-minute outings and spontaneous FaceTime chats might actually sound fun right now, so go with what feels right in the moment and don’t worry too much about making plans far in advance. Aries doesn’t like to wait for things, so just focus on having a good time with friends and reconnecting with your crew under the sunnier springtime skies.

Air signs like Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius may find that they’re even more socially inclined than usual during Aries season, as the sun activates the parts of their charts related to communication, partnerships, and friendships at this time of year. So if you have an air-ruled sun or rising sign, use this season to connect with your closest confidants and communities alike.

How Aries Season Affects Your Relationships

Standing up for ourselves in relationships is always important, but the independence-focused energy of Aries season puts our own needs at the top of the priority list. Because Aries is ruled by passionate planet Mars, this can also be a highly libidinous time of year for all zodiac signs — we’re feeling red-hot and ready for some action! We might find that we’re bolder about making the first move and chasing after our desires, which can bring lots of passion and excitement to our love lives.

If your sun or rising sign is Leo, Libra, or Scorpio, then Aries season is an especially steamy and relationship-oriented time of year for you. It’s a good time to get your flirt on, be assertive about what you want in partnerships, or take on a more dominant role in the bedroom.

How Aries Season Affects Your Career

Aries season is all-around energizing and motivating, and it puts a fire under all our goals. That’s why it’s also such an auspicious time to launch new projects at work or go after some new gigs. Aries zodiac energy encourages us to make power moves and follow our passions, so take charge of your career path and don’t be afraid to toot your own horn. However, keep in mind that Aries energy can sometimes make us impulsive and a little shortsighted, so think before you make any career-altering decisions too rashly.

Earth signs like Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn may find that they’re extra focused on career endeavors during Aries season, as the sun activates the parts of their charts related to finances, work, and public image at this time each year. If you have an earth-ruled sun or rising sign, use Aries season’s firepower to make money moves and get ahead at work.