The high ponytail is a beloved ’90s beauty trend that (along with all the other beauty trends everyone loves from this era) is still going strong today. Both stylish and functional, it’s one of the most versatile looks out there. No matter the hair texture, color, or cut (if you use extensions), anyone can wear it and look good.
The high ponytail hairstyle is obviously a pretty simple one to do: All you have to do is gather hair at the very top of your head (it helps if you flip your locks upside-down for this), secure it with a hair tie, and let your long beautiful strands cascade down to keep hair out of your face. But there are so many different ways to style it to make it more fun and dynamic. Want to make the look even more retro? Try a scrunchie or a ’60-style high ponytail with a swoop like Zendaya. Going to a more elegant event? It’s just as easy to instantly elevate your pony with a velvety bow or bejeweled accessory.
If you're looking for ways to take your high ponytail to new heights, here's inspiration from Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion, and more celebs. All of these should be on your radar.