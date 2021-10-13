The high ponytail is a beloved ’90s beauty trend that (along with all the other beauty trends everyone loves from this era) is still going strong today. Both stylish and functional, it’s one of the most versatile looks out there. No matter the hair texture, color, or cut (if you use extensions), anyone can wear it and look good.

The high ponytail hairstyle is obviously a pretty simple one to do: All you have to do is gather hair at the very top of your head (it helps if you flip your locks upside-down for this), secure it with a hair tie, and let your long beautiful strands cascade down to keep hair out of your face. But there are so many different ways to style it to make it more fun and dynamic. Want to make the look even more retro? Try a scrunchie or a ’60-style high ponytail with a swoop like Zendaya. Going to a more elegant event? It’s just as easy to instantly elevate your pony with a velvety bow or bejeweled accessory.

If you're looking for ways to take your high ponytail to new heights, here's inspiration from Ariana Grande, Gigi Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion, and more celebs. All of these should be on your radar.

1 Zendaya’s High Ponytail With Side Bangs Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While curtain bangs are one of the hottest hair trends of the moment, Zendaya’s ’60s-inspired high ponytail with a swoop is making a strong case for bringing side bangs back.

2 Laura Harrier’s Braided High Ponytail Who says protective hairstyles can’t be versatile? Take a cue from Laura Harrier and gather your braids at the crown of your head, wrapping some around the base of the pony for a super regal look.

3 Gigi Hadid’s Mermaid Ponytail Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gigi Hadid debuted red hair at this year’s Met Gala and styled it in a super high, extra long ponytail with a bejeweled barrette at the crown.

4 Ariana Grande’s Trademark High Ponytail Hairstyle Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images It’s pretty clear: Ariana Grande is the undisputed queen of the high pony. Here, she wears her classic style with a single tendril down in front to frame her face.

5 Jisoo’s Bow Detail A simple hair accessory can make a major impact. Here, the BLACKPINK member wears a loose high ponytail with a small bow for a really pretty touch.

6 Tessa Thompson’s High Bubble Ponytail Celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway styled Tessa Thompon’s bubble ponytail with bows at each end to dress up a classic high pony in a modern and playful way.

7 Megan Fox’s High Ponytail Braid Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2021 Met Gala, Megan Fox wore a long high ponytail braid with chords intertwined. The finishing touch? Faux baby bangs, which made the look even more striking.

8 Beyoncé’s Split High Pony A ponytail doesn’t have to sit at the back. Beyoncé wears her high pony split in half and down on the sides.

9 Megan Thee Stallion’s Ponytail With Extensions Megan Thee Stallion knows how to bring thee drama when it comes to her looks. For a performance in the UK, the rapper rocked an extra, extra long high ponytail with wavy extensions.

10 Jourdan Dunn’s Micro Braid Pony Jourdan Dunn’s micro braided high ponytail cascades down with loose and wavy strands at the ends; it’s a perfect style for natural hair.