Actor Aubrey Plaza is currently making waves on everyone’s TV screens (is there anyone who isn’t obsessed with Plaza’s character Harper in White Lotus season 2?) and beauty mood boards. On November 20, 2022, Plaza walked the red carpet of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 13th annual Governors Awards and debuted an old Hollywood Marilyn Monroe-esque blonde hairdo.

Going from brunette to blonde is a drastic change that requires the best upkeep. Celebrity colorist Rita Hazan, who counts Beyoncé and Jessica Simpson as some of her A-list clients, wasn’t behind the initial change of color, but she’s responsible for touching up the color for Plaza.

Hazan explains to Bustle in an email that Plaza is currently blonde for a movie that is currently shooting. For continuity purposes while Plaza films, Hazan says it’s important that the actor’s natural dark roots aren’t visible and that they must constantly be touched up. To do that, Hazan lightens the base of her color with a bright blonde shade to match the rest of her hair.

Hazan recommends a few things you can do to keep your hair color from looking brassy if you’re thinking of going from one hue to another. First, she says it’s important to use hydrating products, specifically shampoo that is labeled for color-treated hair. After your first change of color, she says to use a hair mask instead of a conditioner for a deep hydration treatment. You’ll also want to always use a heat protectant whenever you style colored hair with hot tools.

Gloss is another important step that keeps colored hair vibrant and prevents brassiness. She recommends using something like the Rita Hazan Breaking Brass Shine Gloss once or twice per week to maintain color and keep your strands looking healthy and shiny. “You should always use gloss on any and every color,” she says.

Lastly, you should get a touch-up with a single process done at least once a month. If you just get highlights, you can wait three to five months. Another thing to keep in mind is that upkeep for colored hair is the same no matter what color you opt for. So whether you’re going from dark to light or light to dark, be sure to follow these handy tips from Hazan.