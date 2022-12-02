White Lotus season 2 already has viewers at the edge of their seats with juicy storylines and all kinds of relationship drama. But part of the hype surrounding the show comes from the cast’s vacation-chic outfits. Each character’s personal style only add to their on-screen personality (read: the deadpan humor of Audrey Plaza).

The actor plays Harper Spiller, a buttoned-up lawyer navigating newly-acquired wealth on a vacation that couldn’t be further from relaxing. Plaza’s character is visibly anxious, kind of judgemental, and trying to fit in with her pretentious fellow vacationers. Her storyline centers around Harper’s struggle to find commonalities with her husband’s finance bro best friend and his out-of-touch, stay-at-home wife Daphne.

Though her counterparts display their wealth through style, Harper’s wardrobe remains polished and understated (ex: ivory skirt sets, crisp button-downs, and posh, fitted dresses). Essentially, the epitome of resortwear. This is particularly noticeable when compared to Daphne, who has opted for bold colors and loud prints in every episode.

In the first few episodes, viewers watch Harper’s style slowly relax, going from wrinkle-free skirt sets to flowy floral sundresses and bikinis. Ahead, take a look at those and more of Plaza’s best looks from White Lotus so far.

1 Vineyard Chic HBO Max The style swap is palpable when the couples take a trip to a nearby vineyard. Daphne has opted for muted neutrals, while Harper wears high-waist denim and a bold printed bustier top.

2 Nautical Two-Piece HBO Max Upon her arrival to Sicily, Harper dons a pressed, white skirt suit set with nautical stripe details. Oh, and a $4,200 Bottega Veneta tote.

3 Casual Vintage Vibes HBO Max Looking like the lead in a black and white Italian film, Harper rocked a pleated shirt dress with a paisley ascot. She paired the look with a gold necklace and sensible sneakers.

4 A Polished One-Piece HBO Max This elevated halter swimsuit is peak vacation vibes. The look is further elevated, due to the gold fastener at the waist and a printed sarong.

5 Buttoned-Up HBO Max This white mini dress from My Beachy Side is probably one of my favorites of the season. The sheath silhouette with side cut-outs and gold buttons is everything, sweetened by the fact that it retails for $265.

6 Slinky Nighty HBO Max Harper sets out to prove a point to her husband, donning a soft yellow Intimissi silk set. An absolute slay.

7 A Breezy Button-Up HBO Max Though she went for the toned-down look at breakfast, the striped linen shirt by Sandro still felt polished and cool.

8 ‘70s Colorblock HBO Max Harper’s style starts to switch up here, with a dual-toned orange and cream halter bikini, paired with a nautical-theme cover-up.

9 Vacationcore Florals After returning from Noto with Daphne, Harper feels a little more relaxed around her, a fact communicated by this laid-back sundress by Vakko.

10 Preppy Bikini HBO Max Harper’s take on the bikini includes a red gingham print, perfect for catching some sun on the Italian coast.

11 Elevated LBD HBO Max This sultry, halter neck dress didn’t get much airtime, but is certainly enough to make this list.