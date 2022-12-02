White Lotus season 2 already has viewers at the edge of their seats with juicy storylines and all kinds of relationship drama. But part of the hype surrounding the show comes from the cast’s vacation-chic outfits. Each character’s personal style only add to their on-screen personality (read: the deadpan humor of Audrey Plaza).
Though her counterparts display their wealth through style, Harper’s wardrobe remains polished and understated (ex: ivory skirt sets, crisp button-downs, and posh, fitted dresses). Essentially, the epitome of resortwear. This is particularly noticeable when compared to Daphne, who has opted for bold colors and loud prints in every episode.
In the first few episodes, viewers watch Harper’s style slowly relax, going from wrinkle-free skirt sets to flowy floral sundresses and bikinis. Ahead, take a look at those and more of Plaza’s best looks from White Lotus so far.