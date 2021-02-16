Bachelor Contestants Can't Stop Wearing This Popular Coat Trend

The Bachelor fashion this season is well-suited for outdoor activities. And as cold as this Winter has been, that means lots and lots of outerwear. The cozy jacket of choice? A puffer coat. Puffers are not only one of the biggest trends of the season, with activewear constantly on the rise, but it’s also a super warm layering piece that doesn’t have to be heavy.

Though most of the cast opted for a basic black jacket or coat, puffers come in every color of the rainbow. Whether it’s a light-catching metallic, a bright color, or even bold print, a puffer is the wardrobe addition you need to add some personality to your outerwear look this season.

When it comes to this season of The Bachelor, the ladies proved that the sky’s the limit when it comes to a puffer jacket. Short, long, lightweight, or arctic-level, the options are endless. As for styling, most ladies chose black skinny jeans or leggings and oversize snow boots for a casual, cold weather-friendly look. Take their cue for the laidback outings on your agenda, but don't be afraid to dress up the coat too with a sweater dress and knee boots, for example. They're more versatile than you think.

Using The Bachelor as inspiration, shop some of the best puffers out there. There’s something for everyone.

ABC

