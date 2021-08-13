Can I steal you for a sec? After nearly two years, the Bachelor franchise is heading back to the beach for the seventh season of Bachelor In Paradise — and all of the messy drama, margarita-fueled tears, and seaside hookups that are bound to come with it. And what better way to celebrate than by gathering your favorite Bachelor Nation fans for a Bachelor In Paradise viewing party so regal, it’ll even get Queen Victoria’s stamp of approval?

Think of your viewing party — or virtual viewing party — as the ultimate group date with your closest (and vaccinated) friends. Start by setting the mood with a summery scented candle, like the Acqua di Parma Aperitivo in Terrazza candle with its deliciously sunny notes of bright citrus. Add color throughout your space with tropical-inspired details: Handmade cockatoo napkin rings, anyone?

A luxe gemstone platter by ANNA New York will give Neil Lane’s jewels a run for their money and is the perfect place to set goodies to nosh on during the show. Also on the menu: coconut gelato (served with a heart-shaped spoon, obvi) and a rum tasting kit that’s sure to rival anything Wells Adams can whip up.

Don’t forget to dress the part, too, with a flowy, printed dress that’ll look right at home on the beaches of Mexico, a pretty flush, and mermaid-wavy hair (an appropriately named rose-inspired beauty balm and salt spray ought to do the trick).

It’s time for the final rose — and to start shopping. See everything you need for the ultimate Bachelor In Paradise viewing party.

