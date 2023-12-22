Every holiday season fashion girlies across the globe hope, wish, and pray they’ll wake up and see that box under the tree: Gucci, Prada, Bottega Veneta, or Loewe. Those brands, and more, dominated the fashion scene in 2023, releasing the buzziest bags on the market. And in 2024, they’re continuing the stylish streak.

Gucci’s Horsebit Chain, for example, first hit the streets during September fashion week 2023 and has been gaining traction ever since. Cosigned by Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and more, the padded shoulder bag is set to be one of the hottest accessories of the new year.

Naturally, Prada is also a top contender for “Best Bag,” with their newest launch: the Arqué. Following in the footsteps of the beloved Cleo bag, Prada’s new design offers a similar sleek and polished aesthetic, but with a modern crescent shape.

Meanwhile, the massive bag trend will continue on, with many a luxury brand rising to the occasion. The Loewe Squeeze has already begun dominating algorithms, with its slouchy build and spacious inner. Bottega Veneta and Ferragamo have also released jumbo totes that can hold it all, with the woven Hop and aptly named Tote.

Peruse these, and more, designer bags that everyone will be lusting over in 2024.

Gucci Horsebit Chain

Since its debut on the Fall 2023 runways, the fashion set has embraced the Gucci Horsebit Chain bag. By the next fashion season, virtually every influencer had one and its A-list fanbase continues to grow: Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Dakota Johnson among them.

Part of the Y2K renaissance, the bag is a reinterpretation of Tom Ford’s 2003 design. Like its predecessor, the 2023 version is equipped with an oversized horsebit, the house’s lasting emblem. Where it diverges, however, is the padded shape. The bag is available to shop in leather, shearling, and the OG monogrammed canvas — plus, a range of hues, like neutrals, bold red, and metallics.

Prada Arqué

Another ’00s reincarnation, the Prada Arqué has already been seen on the arms of Emma Watson, Sofia Richie, and Gigi Hadid. The bag is a reinterpretation of the label’s classic hobo style. In sleek leather, the half-moon body offers a minimal look perfect for that “quiet luxury” vibe.

Miu Miu Arcadie

The Miu Miu’s Arcadie bag became an instant classic when it debuted in the arm of Gigi Hadid in a June 2023 campaign. The style set — including Sydney Sweeney, Paris Hilton, and Emily Ratajkowski — quickly embraced the cube-style accessory.

Like the Wander, this boxy, rectangular carrier is available in the label’s iconic matelassé texture, as well as smooth leather options. It comes in two sizes and can go from top handle to crossbody, thanks to a detachable strap.

Bottega Veneta Gemelli

Kendall Jenner took to Bottega Veneta’s new Gemelli instantly after its Fall 2023 runway debut. She even starred in the label’s campaign, poshly rocking a canary yellow iteration. Boasting the label’s signature Intrecciato weave, the shoulder bag has a quasi-moon shape with an unexpectedly flat bottom.

Available in three sizes (small, medium, and large), it comes in neutrals and rich, jewel tones. If one key compartment isn’t enough, the woven masterpiece also comes with a detachable tubular crescent handle, which contains a zippered compartment of its own.

The Row Margaux

Ashley and Mary Kate Olsen’s The Row was synonymous with the “stealth wealth” style, before it even had a name. So when “quiet luxury” became a trend, even more celebs flocked to the brand.

The Margaux bag, in particular, enjoyed a resurgence after being cosigned by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner. The roomy top handle option is an easy favorite of Jenner, who has developed an affinity for gargantuan totes.

Whether in leather or suede, the Margaux comes in several sizes — the 10, 12, 15, and 17, each named after the bag’s length in inches — and a myriad of colors.

Valentino VLogo Moon

Despite the theatrics at Valentino’s Spring 2024 PFW show (read: FKA Twigs performing in the dirt), the label’s new VLogo Moon bag made the biggest splash. Between the models on the catwalk and front-row attendees like Florence Pugh and Simone Ashley all clutching the accessory, the crescent-shaped item was a smash hit.

Playing on the impending crescent trend, the VLogo will surely gain traction in 2024. It comes in neutrals, as well as delectable colors like cedar yellow (above). If you want to switch up the look, you can easily transform the bag into a crossbody, a shoulder bag, or — my personal favorite — a wrist bag by interlocking both ends of the gold chain together.

Loewe Squeeze Bag

If you didn’t catch Loewe’s latest bag making the rounds during Paris Fashion Week, perhaps you’ve seen it slung over the arms of Ratajkowski and Alexa Chung. Released as part of the Fall 2023 collection, the Loewe Squeeze is a slouchy, tote-slash-shoulder bag. Sophisticated and roomy, it’s a stylish commuter’s dream.

Made in buttery nappa leather, the bag has a ruched quality that evokes effortless elegance. The adjustable gold chain strap makes it totally adaptable — it turns into a shoulder, crossbody, or hand-carry bag.

Wondering where it got its name? Look no further than the handle. Per the site, it’s “tactile” and “squeezy,” combining style and play into one functional piece.

Ferragamo Tote Bag (XL)

Though previously considered a fashion ick, “ludicrously capacious” bags are quickly becoming a staple of the style elite. Enter: Ferragamo’s Tote Bag (XL). Released in Fall 2023, the brand elevated the classic, roomy workbag with modern, wavy sides.

Originally made only in neutral hues, the sophisticated style was released in even more colorways — terracotta, maroon, and blue — during the Spring 2024 season. All in supple calfskin leather, no less.

Bottega Veneta Hop

The Bottega Veneta Hop, released in August 2023, is yet another item inspired by an early aughts classic. Creative director Matthieu Blazy took inspiration from the brand’s 2002 hobo style and turned it into what’s sure to be 2024’s it accessory.

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are both fans of the semi-trapezoidal piece, which comes in the label’s Intrecciato weave. It’s available in three sizes (mini, small, and large) and a bevy of neutral and pastel tones.

Bevza Baguette Clutch

Kyiv-based Bevza is a cult favorite among in-the-know celebs. Sophie Turner even wore the label for her Las Vegas wedding. In December, as part of the label’s Spring 2024 collection, the brand released its first-ever line of bags including a tote, shoulder bag, and a slender, briefcase-style clutch.

The clean lines and gold hardware keep it squarely in quiet luxury territory, while the top-handle detail makes it feel of-the-moment. Polished and unexpected, this one is sure to be a hit.

Gucci Horsebit 1955

Yep, 2024 is coming up all Gucci. The heritage brand knows how to play to its strengths, by paying homage to the classics. So for the 70th anniversary of the famous horsebit hardware, the brand released a kooky, asymmetrical version of the Horsebit 1955.

Both the bag’s shape and its horsebit hardware are unbalanced. Released in October 2023 as part of the 2024 Cruise collection, the asymmetrical shoulder bag already counts Billie Eilish as a devotee.

It comes in neutral leather as well as metallic silver crackle. It’s the first bag to be crafted in Demetra, a new animal-free fabric crafted from 75% plant-derived raw material sources.

Versace Greca Goddess Top Handle Bag

Top handle bags have carved their space as a fashion go-to and will continue to do so in 2024. One such bag is Versace’s Greca Goddess Top Handle. Beloved by the likes of Anne Hathaway, the style was released in Fall 2023 and is sure to be a ’24 favorite.

The bag is the newest installment in the Greca Goddess line and boasts the same chain hardware. The bag comes in smooth leather, croc-effect, and even a metallic gold colorway. Should you get tired of clutching it by hand, it comes with a detachable strap to function as a crossbody.