The live-action Barbie trailer is here y’all! And, naturally, the Barbiecore fashion is next-level fabulous.

The trailer opens with a blonde, ponytailed Margot Robbie wearing Barbie’s iconic black and white swimsuit. The look is an ode to the very first Barbie, which debuted in 1959. It’s so famous, in fact, that Beyoncé once dressed in this very ensemble for Halloween. Robbie dons a similar get-up, wearing a life-size version of the swimsuit, along with white cat-eye sunglasses, black peep-toe pumps, and a red lip.

The second look of the trailer is yet another ode to vintage Barbie doll style: A fit-and-flare midi dress in pink and white gingham (naturally) with a matching hair bow. This look is completed with a pair of powder pink, pointed-toe pumps — a wearable version of the figurine’s signature, removable shoes. The high heels alone are enough to strike viewers with a pang of nostalgia.

Barbie’s last look, on the other hand, feels representative of the lyrics “come on Barbie, let’s go party.” More modern than her previous looks, Robbie performs a dance sequence cloaked in a metallic sequin mini dress and matching silver bangles.

Some honorable fashion mentions include looks from Issa Rae, Simu Liu, and Ryan Gosling. Gosling has already been spotted on a few occasions decked out in Barbie (er, Ken?) pink. In the trailer, however, he goes full biker in a leather fringe vest, matching fingerless gloves, a printed sweatband, and a fanny pack that reads ‘Ken.’

The Mattel maven’s biopic is set to hit theaters in July 2023, but in the mean time, watch the full trailer here.