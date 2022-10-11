With Barbiecore at its height, I’m predicting the OG doll will be one of the hottest Halloween costumes of the year. It’s chic, it’s nostalgic, and, best of all, it’s easy — all you need is a few bubblegum staples and that long, flowing hair (blonde or otherwise).

One thing about the Mattel maven is: she’s versatile. From ‘80s Barbie, to cowgirl Barbie, to Beyoncé Barbie (more on that, ahead) — the costume ideas are plentiful. If you’re thinking about creating your own Barbie fantasy this year, achieving the look is actually pretty simple. Take any Barbie pink item already in your closet and build around that. A unitard and bike shorts becomes workout Barbie. Cowboy boots and a hat become hoedown Barbie. A structured blazer becomes CEO Barbie.

Even before those behind the scenes pics of Margot Robbie leaked, some of the most stylish celebs in the game had already provided plenty of inspiration — from Kylie Jenner to Beyoncé. Replicating their unique takes on the icon offer another layer of pop culture relevancy to your own Halloween costume.

Ahead, those looks and more — plus, look-alike items you can shop for yourself.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

‘80s Workin’ Out Barbie

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Robbie’s take on the classic Workin’ Out Barbie demands to be replicated. Add up the simple ingredients of a traditional bodysuit and leg warmers, some bike shorts and comfy sneakers.

Kylie Jenner As Barbie

All you need in a swimsuit and a bold necklace to recreate Kylie Jenner’s famous Barbie Halloween costume from 2018. Throw in a blonde wig to get the full effect.

Cowgirl Barbie

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

On set for the new film, Robbie channeled western Barbie in a flared pant and matching pink vest. She completed the look with white cowboy boots and a coordinating bandanna.

Beyoncé As Barbie

Back in 2016, Beyoncé served up vintage Black Barbie like an absolute legend. She donned a 1940s-style swimsuit and cat-eye sunglasses, then finished the look with a whole Barbie box — ya know, for content.