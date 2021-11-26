Now that you’re stuffed from your Thanksgiving feast, it’s time to stuff your tote (or your online cart) at the Bath & Body Works Black Friday 2021 sale. This weekend, from Nov. 27 through Nov. 28, the retailer is offering three separate deals, and they’re all too good to miss.

All of the deals are focused on the B&BW fragrance essentials. But perhaps the most exciting discounted item is the store’s beloved 3-wick candles: For Black Friday, they’re all $10 off. Yes, all of them — including the oldies but goodies like Winter Candy Apple and Vanilla Bean Noel as well as newer hits like Blueberry Sugar and Fresh Balsam. Besides that, all fine fragrance mists are $5.50, some down from $17.50. And you can grab enough wallflower fragrance bulbs for every room in your house for $3.25 each. Deck the halls indeed.

If you’re shopping for the friends and family members on your list (or, you know, stockpiling your own collection), just keep in mind that there’s a limit of 20 each for the mists and wallflower bulbs, and 18 for the 3-wick candles (though that still leaves plenty of room to fill your cart with goodies).

By the way, this won’t be the end of Bath & Body Works’ highly anticipated holiday sales. Keep an eye out for some major Cyber Monday discounts, where you’ll be able to snag anything you missed during the Thanksgiving Week and Black Friday sales events. You can never have too many candles, after all.

