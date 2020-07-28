Cucumber Melon Body Lotion Is Just $5 During Bath & Body Works' Semi-Annual Sale

Bath & Body Works may have dropped its fall products, and you might be distracted by all of the pumpkin- and apple-scented items coming your way, but summer isn't over yet — and neither is Bath & Body Works' Semi-Annual Sale. From body care to candles, the brand is discounting many of its remaining summer scents, and there's still time to shop.

The Semi-Annual Sale is happening now both online and in stores that have reopened safely. Fans of Bath & Body Works have until July 31 at 5:59 a.m. ET to shop the event, which sees 50% discounts on many items and some body-care products for just $5. Supplies, however, are limited, and won't be restocked once they sell out.

But you'll find plenty of options still available. For those looking for some Bath & Body Works throwbacks, OG scents like Cucumber Melon, Pearberry, and Country Apple all have items — like fragrance mists, shower gels, and lotions — up for grabs. And if you're looking for home goods, single-wick candles — in floral scents like Fresh Cut Lilacs and in summertime fragrances like Island Margarita — are also on sale.

