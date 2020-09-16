It's that time of year again: the beauty advent calendars are here and, after the 2020 we've all had, they couldn't come any sooner. Even if beauty advent calendars haven't really been your thing up until now, maybe this year is the time to try them. After all, COVID-19 doesn't appear to be going anywhere and if we're set for another stint indoors, we might as well have a present to look forward to every day of December.

Historically, the problem with beauty advent calendars has been the hefty price tag. You can spend upwards of £200 on the super luxe options from places like Selfridges, Liberty London and Jo Malone, and that's before you've even gotten round to your Christmas shopping for others.

While some may argue that you definitely get your money's worth with these kind of calendars (they include products for much less than what they're worth on the shelves), for lots of us, those price tags just really aren't feasible. Luckily for us, this year's beauty advent calendars appear to be more on the reasonable side, with some available in the £35-40 range. It's still much more than you'd spend on a traditional chocolate one but, as I've said, if you can, this is the year to try and treat yourself.

Under £50

£50-100