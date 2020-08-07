It's been a long few months, and plenty of our year has been spent inside the walls of our houses, usually barefaced. That has given us time to really take care of our skin, nails, and hair, and strip it back to let things grow, clear, and settle. But now, as we begin to emerge from lockdown, it's time to start having fun with makeup again. While we take the beauty lessons we learnt during lockdown with us, we can now get back to painting our faces with these fun new beauty products.

Most notably, Ciate has come through again with another exciting launch in the form of their Shadow Flip cream eye formulas. These are the perfect vibrant, bright, zesty re-introduction into makeup we've all been waiting for, and will remind you how fun it is to play and discover cool new looks.

I reckon these shadows would look great with a few layers of Urban Decay's excellent new mascara, and a touch of Lottie London's Oil Slick lip product. And for the current heat wave? Why not try the new base by Morphe, which promises to feel super lightweight but still provide a good level of coverage?!

Read about these, along with some other great new launches, below.