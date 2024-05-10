The 2024 Met Gala has come and gone, but a few of the chicest verdant-inspired looks continue to circulate on social media, cementing their status among the event’s all-time best-dressed. One outfit in particular, however, is forever seared into my brain, and it’s not even from the most recent bash.

Bella’s Glitzy LBD

In 2019, Bella Hadid attended the Met Gala and wore an LBD with massive cut-outs, one of which flaunted her backside. By then, the supermodel had been attending the annual fête for four years and had Met Gala dressing down pat: Her ode to that year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” was utterly inspired, from her choice of designer to her glam.

Although other attendees interpreted the theme in voluminous, OTT looks that took up literal space, Hadid went the opposite route in a form-fitting little black dress. Hers, however, was the most lavish LBD you’d ever seen.

Designed by Jeremy Scott for Moschino, Hadid wore a quasi-mermaid silhouette number with a subtle asymmetrical neckline detail. One side featured a rounded, sweetheart neckline, while the other featured a more V-shaped plunge with a strap that jutted out diagonally. Both sides, from the straps to the neckline, were utterly encrusted in crystals.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The LBD’s other asymmetrical feature, however, was a lot more obvious. The gown featured two massive cut-outs: one on her waist against huge red gemstones, the other low on her hip, bordered by blue gems.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Her OTT Sparklers

Because no one does camp quite like Scott, the bedazzlement didn’t end there. Hadid also wore opera gloves that were completely blanketed in gemstones. Ostentatious to the extreme, the sparklers were laid out like a tower of stacked bracelets, crawling up from her wrist to her armpit. Leaning into the bejeweled drama, she also wore large emerald teardrop earrings.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Hadid lent the saucy look Met Gala gravitas, a feat only she could pull off. Even Scott, who shared the gown’s inspiration a previous interview with Bustle, thought so.

Wanting to capture the “drama of her natural physique,” he decided to “give her the stereotypical black bustier evening gown.” To balance out the more timeless LBD, he decided to “go but then go rad with the cut-outs and the jewels that give it that drama only she could deliver.”

Her Pixie Glam

For her glam, Hadid threw it back to the campy ’80s, debuting a sleek pixie cut with an exaggerated side swoop. The look recalled another modeling great, Linda Evangelista, and her famed 1989-era makeover.

Leaving the bold shades to her jewels, her makeup was more desaturated, the most attention-grabbing feature being an overstated cat-eye.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One for the books.