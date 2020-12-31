Beauty
From color-blocked highlights to pastel eyeshadow.
Getty Images/Marc Piasecki / Contributor
From Britney's new haircut to Dua Lipa's highlights, the '90s are back in style — but Bella Hadid's probably the biggest fan of the decade's beauty looks. The model has worn everything from pastel makeup to piece-y updos, all of which prove that she's the nostalgic style queen.
With her twisted updo, face-framing strands, and hair clip — not to mention her pastel eyeshadow — Hadid serves seriously '90s beauty vibes.