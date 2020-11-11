Bella Hadid Debuted A '90s-Inspired Hairstyle That's Taking Over TikTok

The always on-trend Bella Hadid debuted a popular new hairstyle that has taken TikTok by storm: rogue blonde, a style of bleached face-framing highlights that date back to the '90s. As the name suggests, the nostalgic hair trend features a touch of blonde on the strands of hair that frame the face (generally the bangs) to juxtapose with much darker locks. The hairstyle allows brunettes to experiment with blonde without the commitment, and Hadid is the latest celebrity to rock the look.

The model shared a selfie on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Nov. 10, of her new locks. There's no telling if the style is for personal or professional reasons, but in the caption, Hadid wrote that she's "back in the makeup chair." Whether it's a permanent or temporary fixture, countless other high-profile celebrities have also rocked the look, such as Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, and most recently, Kylie Jenner.

Beyoncé first experimented with the rogue blonde trend last year. The Black is King creator shared a selfie and some snapshots from a basketball game with the touch of blonde cascading down from her darker brunette hair. It became a bigger trend this year, as evidenced by Dua Lipa's dramatic rogue blonde streaks at the 2020 Grammys in February.

Bella Hadid/Instagram Story

Jenner temporarily hopped on the hair trend in April, debuting the two-toned look on Instagram. The rogue blonde trend could be replicated at home, too, which is great news for those who have been experimenting with their hair in quarantine. Harriet Muldoon, a bleach hair expert and color specialist, outlined all the at-home steps for Glamour UK in April and weighed in on the timelessness of the trend.

"Each season we find ourselves searching for the latest trends, but sometimes some things stick around and rogue blonde is definitely one of them," Muldoon said. "I have a nostalgic feeling towards the 90s — teenage dreams of being bold and making a statement is where we started, but we have adapted this technique." Muldoon added, "In today's world, people like to make a statement, and with this colour, it's the perfect opportunity."

Rogue blonde is just the latest TikTok hair trend to go viral. Peek-a-boo highlights, which is color applied to the hair underneath the top layer to evoke a 50/50 look, has also emerged as a top trend on the platform; TikTok star Charli D’Amelio debuted the style in October.