Bella Hadid has been serving looks and setting trends for what feels like forever, and she only turned 28 on Oct. 9. From the runways of Paris to red carpets worldwide, Hadid has cemented herself as a fashion icon, always pushing the envelope and redefining what it means to be a modern-day supermodel.

Her signature looks? A perfect blend of edgy and chic, mixing high fashion with street style in a way that only Hadid can. Whether she’s stepping out in a power suit or turning heads in a daring cutout number, she's consistently ahead of the curve, making her a style inspiration for fans and designers alike. In honor of her birthday week, here’s a trip down memory lane to celebrate her forever-outstanding style.

Bella, The Streetwear Queen

When it comes to street style, Hadid’s in her own league, and everyone else is just trying to catch up. She's often spotted in oversized jackets paired with a mini dress or biker shorts, effortlessly mixing comfort with high fashion.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

One of her standout moments was an effortless take on the oversized look. On a fall day in New York City, the model wore a blue shirt and dark blue oversized pants paired with sleek black loafers. With her minimalist necklace and signature sunglasses, Chopard’s ambassador made everyday basics into must-copy moments — because that’s what fashion idols do.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Chic Turquoise Leather Suit

In 2020, the model attended Lanvin’s Paris Fashion Week show, making an exit in a striking turquoise leather suit from the Sankuanz Spring 2020 Menswear collection. She paired the turquoise leather with an Anaïs Jourden tank and vintage Gucci shades, serving up serious fashionista energy.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her bold red lipstick added the perfect finishing touch to her look, showcasing her signature style and confidence.

Bella’s Iconic Red Carpet Moments

Hadid's red carpet moments deserve a spotlight of their own. While she may prefer cowboy boots in Texas to stilettos these days, she proved fashion remains a priority at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Who could forget the stunning Gucci gown she wore? That beige dress with a plunging neckline instantly became a classic. Hadid’s slicked-back bun and sun-kissed glow kept the glam lowkey, letting her Chopard jewels steal the show.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

The Orebella founder stunned at the 2018 Naked Heart Gala with a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown — reminding everyone why she’s the queen of red-carpet glamour. This showstopping dress, which originally debuted on the runway during the label's Fall 2006 Couture Collection, hugs her figure and features playful ruffle detailing at the waist.

Adding some serious sparkle, Hadid accessorized with diamond earrings from AS29. With its sophisticated vibe, the look gives off a delightful 2018 twist on Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" moment.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another year, another set of iconic fashion moments — Hadid’s style is only getting better.