Bella Hadid Wore The Teeniest Bikini During A Beach Photoshoot

The true mark of a style icon is not what they wear, but how they style it. Case in point: Bella Hadid.

For most people, a bikini is just a bathing suit. But for Hadid, bikinis offer unique opportunities for elevated (and sometimes unconventional) styling, as evidenced by her most recent pics on Instagram.

Bella’s Teeny Bikini

No matter if it’s summer or not, you can always count on Bella Hadid to rock a bikini. She did ring in 2025 in a snowy swimsuit, after all, and has spent the subsequent winter months posing in a number of bikinis for various campaigns. Recently, she finally brought her fave swimwear look to the environment it belongs: the beach. Her accessory of choice, however, may turn some heads.

On March 19, the supermodel posted a series of Instagram photos from a FOMO-worthy tropical locale. In one photo, Hadid lays on the coastline of the water, posing in the sand as the tide rushes in around her. She wears a lace-trimmed triangle bikini top that boasts a plunging halter top neckline, and is adorned with a cottagecore-inspired gingham pattern.

She also sports a pair of matching bathing suit bottoms, with the waistband sitting above the hips to create a dramatic V-shaped silhouette.

She smiles for the photo in the sand with one hand tucked behind her head, while the other one rests on her forehead with her Orebella fragrance in hand.

In another photo, she lays in the shallow waters with both hands cradling her head, all while still holding on to the diamond-shaped perfume bottle.

Later in the carousel, Hadid poses for the camera alongside friend Yasmine Diba, who wears the same bikini in a different font. Whereas Hadid’s bottoms consists of one thick waistline strap, Diba’s swimsuit features a tie detail on each side of the hip.

The fragrance in question is Orebella’s Salted Muse scent, which features beachy top notes of sea salt, pink pepper, and CO2 extract; middle notes of spicy olive tree accord, fig, and lavender; and a masculine base comprised of cedarwood, sandalwood, and amber.

“i wanna bathe in my salted muse….til im fully charged…. 🍀❇️🦚🐉 🌠 🔮my sun my moon my water my stars my @orebella love her so much ..,” she captioned the post.

Get Her Swimsuit

For her beachy snaps, Hadid wore the Frank Gingham Halter Bikini Top and the Enzo Gingham Cheeky Bikini Bottom from Frankies Bikinis. The top is available for $110, while the bottoms come with a price tag of $90.

Both pieces are available on the Frankies Bikinis website in Blackberry Gingham.

You know a bathing suit is good when it’s supermodel-approved.