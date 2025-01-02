If you’re a celebrity, the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day usually leads to one thing: hitting the slopes. This time each year, Aspen becomes the premier destination for A-listers including Heidi Klum, Kate Hudson, and Jennifer Lopez. Like any other cold-weather celeb vacation spot, the snowy locale necessitates a winter-appropriate wardrobe with stars bundling up accordingly in their fave après-ski ensembles.

Most people interpret the wintry dress code more traditionally in chic puffers, snow boots, and heavy knits, among other warm pieces. Supermodel Bella Hadid, however, isn’t like most people. On Wednesday, Jan. 1, while on vacation in the Colorado mountain town with beau Adan Banuelos, she proved she’s not beholden to dress codes or the weather.

Bella’s Itty-Bitty Swimwear

Hadid shared a snippet of her vacation on her Instagram Stories. Set against a backdrop of white, she lay atop a fresh bed of snow, her back flat against the ice. Her outfit, however, seemed more suitable to a different locale: the beach.

Instead of choosing thick layers, she donned nothing but an itty-bitty string bikini practically inviting frostbite. Her choice — a red triangle bra and cheeky hardware-accented set — popped against her background’s immaculate whites.

She Leaned Into The Wrong Shoe Theory

If her clothes leaned more resort, her accessories evoked a different place altogether: the rodeo. The Orebella founder leaned into TikTok’s wrong shoe theory, which posits that not coordinating one’s shoes with the outfit’s overall vibe makes it much more interesting. Her unexpected footwear — cowboy boots — was “wrong” on multiple levels. One, it’s not a pair one usually wears with swim sets, and two, it’s also not a choice for alpine destinations.

Still, as a certified horse girl, cowboy boots have become a part of her new Western aesthetic, including chaps, cowboy hats, and silver jewelry (peep her bangles above).

Her Date Night Outfit

She did switch up her outfit at some point. To have dinner with her boyfriend, she wore a tiny LBD and topped it off with a fur-trimmed coat à la Penny Lane. Instead of Western boots, she wore a patchwork knee-high pair and slung a brown bag over her arm. Her date, meanwhile, was more low-key in a plaid jacket over a black button-down, jeans, and a cap.

Fitted for après ski or not, she always slays.